    In Pics | PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

    July 23, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Ram Nath Kovind with PM Narendra Modi_Twitter
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner in honour of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    Narendra Modi farewell dinner for Kovind_Twitter
    President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner was attended by president-elect Droupadi Murmu, who was elected India's first tribal president. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind_Twitter
    Besides the chief ministers of various states and cabinet members, the farewell dinner was also attended by several grassroot level achievers, tribal community leaders and Padma awardees (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    Prime Minister Modi dinner_Twitter
    This dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more representative, a source told news agency PTI. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    Ram Nath Kovind with Narendra Modi_Twitter
    Ram Nath Kovind's term as president will end on Monday.
    Tags: #Droupadi Murmu #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:23 am
