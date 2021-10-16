In Pics: Top Michael Caine films as the veteran actor retires

The two-time Academy winner actor, Michael Caine, has announced his retirement from acting. The 88-year-old veteran actor has appeared in some of the popular films like, Dark Knight Trilogy, Tenet, Interstellar, King of Thieves, Inception, and many more. Director Petr Jákl’s Medieval, which is planned to release in 2022, feature Michael Caine in a role. Let’s take a look at some of his best films. (Image: Reuters)

Tenet | Michael Caine played the character of a British Intelligence officer in the film. The 2020 sci-fi thriller film by Christopher Nolan shows the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Interstellar | Michael Caine has worked in many Christopher Nolan’s popular films. Interstellar is again one of those iconic films starring Caine. The 2014 science fiction film is about a team of explorers who travelled through wormhole in space to ensure humanity’s survival. Caine portrays NASA scientist Brand in the film as a mentor figure.

The Dark Knight | The British actor has appeared in many of the director’s movies. In the superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan Caine’s character of Alfred brought a lot of emotional weight to the Dark Knight trilogy.

King of Thieves | Michael Caine played the character of Brian Reader, a well-known London career criminal, in James Marsh’s crime film. The film is about a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London’s jewelry district.