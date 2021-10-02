MARKET NEWS

In pics | Paris Fashion Week returns after virus hiatus

While most of this season’s 97 shows remained online as the country recovers from another wave of COVID-19 infections in the summer, about a third did opt for a physical return to the runway, including industry heavyweights from Chanel and Hermes to Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

Associated Press
October 02, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
Women in sunglasses and body-hugging designs sashayed down a sleek, black runway beneath an Eiffel Tower glowing orange in the night. Wisps of fringe swished from the hem of a lemon-yellow creation, its model clutching a shiny handbag adorned with safety pins. The eyes of the couture world were fixed even more than usual on France’s always-chic capital in recent days, as designers showed off their latest work for Paris Fashion Week after going mostly virtual for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While most of this season’s 97 shows remained online as the country recovers from another wave of COVID-19 infections in the summer, about a third did opt for a physical return to the runway, including industry heavyweights from Chanel and Hermes to Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. (Image: AP)
Models wear creations for the Yamamoto Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Models wear creations for the Yamamoto Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, October 1, 2021. (Image: AP)
A model, who is an amputee, has her dress adjusted prior to the 'Victoire, on defile!' (Victory, we walk!) fashion show, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29 2021. A new collection by Italian designer Fabio Porlod will feature female amputees and women who have been injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model, who is an amputee, has her dress adjusted prior to the 'Victoire, on defile!' (Victory, we walk!) fashion show, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Wednesday, September 29 2021. A new collection by Italian designer Fabio Porlod will feature female amputees and women who have been injured. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A model wears a creation for Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
Olivier Rousteing, center, accepts applause as he walks with models at the conclusion of the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Olivier Rousteing, center, accepts applause as he walks with models at the conclusion of the Balmain Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Friday, October 1, 2021. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
Models wear creations for the Isabel Marant Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Models wear creations for the Isabel Marant Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Image: AP)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
Models wear creations for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Models wear creations for Rick Owens' Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Paris. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Entertainment #Paris Fashion Week #World News
first published: Oct 2, 2021 06:04 pm

