'Double XL' to 'Bhediya': 5 films to release in November

'Double XL' traces the journey of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards. It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in leading roles is slated to release on November 4.

'Uunchai' is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra, among others. It's scheduled to release on November 11.

'Phone Bhoot' releases on November 4. The movie is about a ghost who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The movie stars Katrina Kaif as the "bhoot" and Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the ghostbusters.

'Mili' is remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen'. It follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The movie has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and will release on November 4.