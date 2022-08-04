English
    In photos: ISRO prepares to launch satellite built by 750 girl students

    The miniaturised satellite, AzaadiSAT, has been built as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    The Indian Space Research Organisation's new small satellite launch vehicle is set to make its maiden flight on August 7.
    (Image credit ISRO)
    ISRO's SSLV-D1/EOS-02 will take flight from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image credit: ISRO)
    On board the launch vehicle will be two satellites -- ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-02 and a cubesat called AzaadiSAT. (Image credit: ISRO)
    The cubesat, a miniaturised satellite, has been developed by 750 girl students from 75 schools across India. It is part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. (Image credit: ISRO)
    Aerospace company Space Kidz India, which helped develop the satellite, said the project conformed to the United Nations' 2022 theme "Women in space". "This is the first of its kind space mission with an all-women concept to promote women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)," the company's Chief Technology Officer Rifath Sharook told news agency PTI.
    ISRO is inviting citizens to witness the launch of its SSLV from Sriharikota. Registrations are open at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp.
    ISRO is inviting citizens to witness the launch of its SSLV from Sriharikota. Registrations are open at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp.
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 03:30 pm
