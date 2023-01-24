Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day Sale | Check out best deals on mobile phones, laptops, accessories, more

1/8 Vijay Sales has announced a major Republic Day sale that is scheduled to kick off from January 25 in India. The sale will bring discounts of up to 65 percent on various tech gadgets from smartphones to laptops. Vijay Sales’ Republic Day sale will run through January 26.

2/8 Tops Picks | The Samsung A23, which is available at Rs 18,499, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Tablet can be purchased for Rs 9,999. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Smart Watch is available at Rs 1,999, while the LG Solo Microwave is priced at Rs 5,990 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will set you back Rs 5,999.

3/8 Deals on iPhones | The iPhone 14 series is available at a discounted price on Vijay Sales with both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now starts from Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 64,900 for the base model. Vijay Sales is also offering Demo units (Open Box) for the iPhone 13 series – iPhone 13 (Rs 46,700), iPhone 13 Pro (Rs 88,000), and iPhone 13 Pro Max (95,500).

4/8 Deals on 5G Smartphones | The Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for as low as Rs 55,999 on Vijay Sales. Another flagship available for purchase during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, which now starts from Rs 62,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently priced at Rs 61,999 during the Republic Day sale on Vijay Sales. Other phones available on offer during the sale include the Realme GT Neo 3, Vivo X80, Redmi K50i, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and more.

5/8 Deals on Laptops | Vijay Sales is offering several discounts on laptops for gaming, productivity, and content creation during its Republic Day sale. The Asus TUF Dash F15 features a starting price of Rs 75,990. Other gaming laptops available on offer include the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Acer Nitro 5, Dell G15, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Dell Alienware X14, Asus ROG Flow Z13, HP Victus, and more. Additionally, Vijay Sales is also offering deals on MacBook models. Consumer notebooks available at discounted prices include the Asus Vivobook, Lenovo IdeaPad, HP Pavilion, Dell Inspiron, and Microsoft Surface Laptop, among others.

6/8 Deals on True Wireless Earbuds | The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be purchased for as low as Rs 15,999. Additionally, Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will set you back by Rs 25,900. Other true wireless earbuds available on discount include OnePlus Nord Buds, Sony WF-C500, OnePlus Buds Z2, JBL Wave 200, and more.

7/8 Deals on Smartwatches | Vijay Sales also revealed deals on smartwatches, including the latest Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Additionally, offers are also introduced on smartwatches from Noise, Fire-Boltt, Realme, OnePlus, and Amazfit.