The Tech Weekender: Twitter bans Donald Trump, WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, Signal's surge and more

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, saw his Twitter account get suspended after violence broke out in Washington as his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Thousands of pro-Trump supporters rallied in the US capital to protest Congress' confirmation of the presidential election, which saw Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated Trump. Trump has been accused on stocking the flames of violence by claiming, without evidence, that the electoral process was fraudulent. While Twitter's ban on the president's accounts was permanent, other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, placed several restrictions on his accounts, including indefinite suspensions.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk surpassed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. The recent gains in Tesla shares saw Musk's personal net worth cross $188.5 billion, which is $1.5 more than Bezos. Musk's personal wealth has been boosted by last year's more than eight-fold surge in the shares of Tesla, which became the world's most valuable carmaker. Tesla shares were up as much as 7.4 percent on January 7 at a record high of $811.61. He has a 20 percent stake in the carmaker and about $42 billion of unrealised paper gains on vested stock options.

WhatsApp updated its Terms of Service and privacy policy last week. The Facebook-owned messaging app sent out notifications to its users on Android or iOS devices to accept the new terms by February 8 or uninstall WhatsApp from their devices. However, several WhatsApp users around the world have expressed concerns about how the messaging app will share collected data with Facebook, causing many to ditch the platform in search of more secure alternatives.

As many WhatsApp users expressed concerns over its updated privacy policy, Telegram and Signal saw a surge in downloads. Both messaging platforms saw a surge in users in the aftermath of WhatsApp's policy update. Signal topped the list of free apps on the Apple App Store in India, Austria, France, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong and Switzerland. The end-to-end encrypted platform saw a massive surge in its user base after an endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Last week, we saw the launch of several smartphones across the world, including handsets from Motorola, Realme, Xiaomi, Lava and Samsung. The biggest launches came from India. Xiaomi revealed the Mi 10i in the country, bringing features like a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 750G 5G chip, and a 108 MP primary camera at an affordable price. Samsung also unveiled a new entry-level smartphone in the form of the Galaxy M02s.

Lava was the latest brand to unveil new smartphones in India, including the world's first customisable smartphone developed in India. Lava myZ is the company's customisable smartphone series. Customers can choose from up to 66 combinations of camera, RAM, ROM and colour that fit in their requirements and use case. The company also launched the Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and the Z6. The long-rumoured Realme V15, a powerful mid-range 5G handset, was unveiled in China. Motorola also launched several budget and mid-range smartphones, including the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) and Motorola One 5G Ace.