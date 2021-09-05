MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple's anti-trust battle, Qualcomm announces aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec, Telegram reaches 1 billion downloads and more

Carlsen Martin
September 05, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
Rajasthan -based non-profit organisation "Together We Fight Society” has filed an appeal against Apple's in-app payment policies on the App store. The orgainsation claims that Apple is abusing its position in the app market by forcing developers into its in-app payment system and charging a fee on every transaction of up to 30 percent. Additionally, South Korea's National Assembly also approved a legislation recently that banned Apple and Google to stop forcing app developers to use their in-app payment systems.
Rajasthan-based non-profit organisation "Together We Fight Society” has filed an appeal against Apple's in-app payment policies on the App store. The NGO claims that Apple is abusing its position in the app market by forcing developers into its in-app payment system and charging a fee on every transaction of up to 30 percent. Additionally, South Korea's National Assembly also approved legislation recently that bans Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use their in-app payment systems.
Apple said it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the backlash of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Last month, Apple said it would check Apple phones and computers of users for child sex abuse images. However, the move sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticizing the plan internally. Apple countered that it would allow security researchers to verify its claims, but the company on Friday said it would take more time to make changes to the system.
Apple has said it will take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features that came under fire over privacy and other issues both inside and outside the company. The company said in August it would check Apple phones and computers of users for child sex abuse images. However, the move sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticising the plan. Apple countered that it would allow security researchers to verify its claims, but the company on September 3 said it would take more time to make changes to the system.
MediaTek retained its hold on to the number one position in the global application processor market for Q2 2021. The Taiwanese hardware maker beat out Qualcomm to retain its position with a 38 percent market share. MediaTek started the first quarter of 2020 in second place behind Qualcomm with a 24 percent market share, with a seven percent differential with the US chip maker who had a market share of 31 percent. It closed the gap in Q2 2020 with 25 percent share to Qualcomm's 28 percent. Then took the lead in Q3 2020 with 31 percent share to Qualcomm's 29 percent. It has since then managed to maintain that lead with market shares of 32 percent, 35 percent and now 38 percent in the subsequent quarters. Qualcomm has a 32 percent share of the market in Q2 2021.
MediaTek retained its hold on the number one position in the global application processor market for Q2 2021. The Taiwanese hardware maker beat Qualcomm to retain its position with a 38 percent market share. MediaTek started the first quarter of 2020 in second place behind Qualcomm with a 24 percent market share, with a seven percent differential with the US chipmaker, which had a market share of 31 percent. It closed the gap in Q2 2020 with a 25 percent share to Qualcomm's 28 percent. Then took the lead in Q3 2020 with a 31 percent share to Qualcomm's 29 percent. It has since then managed to maintain that lead with market shares of 32 percent, 35 percent, and now 38 percent in the subsequent quarters. Qualcomm has a 32 percent share of the market in Q2 2021.
Telegram, the instant messaging service that rose in prominence in the wake of WhatsApp's privacy policy controversy, has now been downloaded more than a billion times worldwide. India represents nearly 22 percent of the app's installs said Sensor Tower and is, "followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10 percent and 8 percent of all installs, respectively. The app’s installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61 percent year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020,” it added. Pavel Durov, founder of the company said, “Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year. We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users.”
Telegram, the instant messaging service that rose in prominence in the wake of WhatsApp's privacy policy controversy, has now been downloaded more than a billion times worldwide. India represents nearly 22 percent of the app's installs, Sensor Tower said, and is, followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10 percent and 8 percent of all installs, respectively. "The app’s installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61 percent year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020,” it added. Pavel Durov, founder of the company said, “Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year. We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users.”
Twitter launched a 'Super Follows' feature on its social media platform, which allows creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. The move came as Twitter strives to be a preferred online venue for clickable stars and to boost its own income in ways that don't clutter the platform up with ads or promotions, reports news agency AFP. People in the United States and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.
Twitter launched a 'Super Follows' feature on the social media platform that allows creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. The move came as Twitter strives to be a preferred online venue for clickable stars and to boost its own income in ways that don't clutter the platform up with ads or promotions, news agency AFP reported. People in the United States and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.
Qualcomm recently announced aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec that promises CD quality sound wirelessly. The code will compete with Sony's LDAC which can stream up to 990kbps over wireless. By comparison, Qualcomm can hit bitrates of up to 1Mbit/second. The codec will roll out to supported devices later this year and will be supported on smartphones and wireless headsets.
Qualcomm recently announced an aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec that promises CD-quality sound wirelessly. The code will compete with Sony's LDAC which can stream up to 990kbps over wireless. By comparison, Qualcomm can hit bitrates of up to 1Mbit/second. The codec will roll out to supported devices later this year and will be supported on smartphones and wireless headsets.
WhatsApp users can now transfer their chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung device running on Android 10 or 11. Transferring chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung phone was not possible in the past. WhatsApp noted that there were few caveats; “If you're moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. You can’t transfer your call history or display name.” It is worth noting that the process takes place without any messages being sent to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp users can now transfer their chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung device running on Android 10 or 11. Transferring chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung phone was not possible earlier. WhatsApp noted that there were a few caveats; “If you're moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. You can’t transfer your call history or display name.” It is worth noting that the process takes place without any messages being sent to WhatsApp.
Asus recently dropped several new consumer and creator notebooks in India. The laptops arrive in the company’s Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt StudioBook, and ExpertBook series. The laptops will use the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and will also come with OLED display options. The new OLED laptops features the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors.
Asus recently dropped several new consumer and creator notebooks in India. The laptops arrive in the company’s Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt StudioBook, and ExpertBook series. The laptops will use the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and will also come with OLED display options. The new OLED laptops feature the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors.
Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi 10 Prime in India alongside the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The Redmi 10 Prime features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 50 MP quad-camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 in India for the 4GB/64GB version, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 14,499. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds feature a dual driver setup with a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver. The buds come with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 in India.
Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi 10 Prime in India alongside the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The Redmi 10 Prime features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 50 MP quad-camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a Full HD+ 90Hz LCD screen. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB version, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back by Rs 14,499. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features a dual driver setup with a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver. The buds come with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 in India.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Apple #MediaTek #Qualcomm #Slideshow #smartphones #Telegram #The Tech Weekender #Twitter #WhatsApp #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 5, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.