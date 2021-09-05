The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Rajasthan-based non-profit organisation "Together We Fight Society” has filed an appeal against Apple's in-app payment policies on the App store. The NGO claims that Apple is abusing its position in the app market by forcing developers into its in-app payment system and charging a fee on every transaction of up to 30 percent. Additionally, South Korea's National Assembly also approved legislation recently that bans Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use their in-app payment systems.

Apple has said it will take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features that came under fire over privacy and other issues both inside and outside the company. The company said in August it would check Apple phones and computers of users for child sex abuse images. However, the move sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticising the plan. Apple countered that it would allow security researchers to verify its claims, but the company on September 3 said it would take more time to make changes to the system.

MediaTek retained its hold on the number one position in the global application processor market for Q2 2021. The Taiwanese hardware maker beat Qualcomm to retain its position with a 38 percent market share. MediaTek started the first quarter of 2020 in second place behind Qualcomm with a 24 percent market share, with a seven percent differential with the US chipmaker, which had a market share of 31 percent. It closed the gap in Q2 2020 with a 25 percent share to Qualcomm's 28 percent. Then took the lead in Q3 2020 with a 31 percent share to Qualcomm's 29 percent. It has since then managed to maintain that lead with market shares of 32 percent, 35 percent, and now 38 percent in the subsequent quarters. Qualcomm has a 32 percent share of the market in Q2 2021.

Telegram, the instant messaging service that rose in prominence in the wake of WhatsApp's privacy policy controversy, has now been downloaded more than a billion times worldwide. India represents nearly 22 percent of the app's installs, Sensor Tower said, and is, followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10 percent and 8 percent of all installs, respectively. "The app’s installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61 percent year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020,” it added. Pavel Durov, founder of the company said, “Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year. We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users.”

Twitter launched a 'Super Follows' feature on the social media platform that allows creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. The move came as Twitter strives to be a preferred online venue for clickable stars and to boost its own income in ways that don't clutter the platform up with ads or promotions, news agency AFP reported. People in the United States and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.

Qualcomm recently announced an aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec that promises CD-quality sound wirelessly. The code will compete with Sony's LDAC which can stream up to 990kbps over wireless. By comparison, Qualcomm can hit bitrates of up to 1Mbit/second. The codec will roll out to supported devices later this year and will be supported on smartphones and wireless headsets.

WhatsApp users can now transfer their chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung device running on Android 10 or 11. Transferring chat history from an iPhone to a Samsung phone was not possible earlier. WhatsApp noted that there were a few caveats; “If you're moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. You can’t transfer your call history or display name.” It is worth noting that the process takes place without any messages being sent to WhatsApp.

Asus recently dropped several new consumer and creator notebooks in India. The laptops arrive in the company’s Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt StudioBook, and ExpertBook series. The laptops will use the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and will also come with OLED display options. The new OLED laptops feature the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors.