The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

AMD made the hotly anticipated 7000 series processors official at a special event in the US this week. Company CEO Dr. Lisa Su headlined the announcement and said that the new processors will usher in, "a new era of performance for gamers, enthusiasts and content creators." AMD has its sights set on Intel's upcoming 13th generation Raptor Lake line-up, and the new Ryzen 9 7950X processor will be the flagship. The new chipsets are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and completely do away with DDR4 support for RAM. The new processors will support DDR5-based RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company will support the new AM5 socket till at least 2025.