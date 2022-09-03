The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Google recently allowed Parler back on the Play Store. According to a report by Bloomberg, Parler, a self-advertised platform for free speech, agreed to moderate posts that show up in the Play Store app. Parler was removed from the Google Play Store in January 2021 because of the platform’s lack of moderation on posts inciting violence at the US Capitol. Apple re-instated Parler to its App Store in May 2021, after temporarily removing it around the same time as Google.