The Tech Weekender | Latest developments in world of technology this week

The Mobile World Congress 2023 kicked off in Barcelona earlier this week. The mobile world’s biggest tradeshow saw some of the biggest players in the tech industry showcase various innovations in AI, smartphone tech, and more. We also got a slew of new smartphones, foldable phones, and concept phones at the event. Additionally, we also saw breakthroughs in communication and networking technology as well as the inception of a new 3D Android tablet. For our full MWC 2023 coverage, head on over to the link