The Game Awards 2020: Here are the biggest announcements from the event

The Last of Us Part II” was crowned ‘game of the year’.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 12, 2020 / 07:36 PM IST
The Game Awards 2020 saw some big new reveals as and a lot of awards doled out throughout the night. Before we get into some of the biggest new titles revealed, let’s take a look at some of the winners during the event. The Last of Us Part II” won the title of ‘game of the year’ as well as best direction, narrative, action/adventure game, audio design and performance for Laura Bailey. Hades won best action game and indie game, while Among Us won the best multiplayer title of the year. Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake won best score and sound and RPG. Now, let’s take a look at some of the biggest teasers revealed at the event.
First up is EA and BioWare’s new teaser for the next instalment of Dragon Age. The trailer provides the best look yet at the new Dragon Age game, but still misses out a ton of key details, including gameplay, release date, etc.
Among Us has become a breakout social success, winning the best multiplayer title of 2020. The development team announced the addition of a brand-new map, further expanding the game. The new map is an airship and is arriving early in 2021.
Halo star Master Chief is coming to Fortnite. Epic revealed that Master Chief is available in Fortnite and will be joined by characters from The Walking Dead – Daryl Dixon and Michonne.
We also saw a new trailer for survival game Ark 2. The trailer revealed that Vin Diesel would be a playable character in the game. Diesel will play a character named Santiago.
BioWare also offered a brief glimpse at the next Mass Effect game. According to BioWare, the next Mass Effect game is still in early production, with no information of release date or timeline.
Microsoft Flight Simulator was one of the biggest games to be unveiled in 2020, although the game was only launched on PC. However, the software giant announced that Flight Simulator would be making its way to the Xbox next summer, although it will only be available on the Xbox Series X and Series S.
