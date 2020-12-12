The Game Awards 2020: Here are the biggest announcements from the event

The Game Awards 2020 saw some major reveals and a lot of awards being doled out throughout the night. Before we get into some of the biggest new titles revealed, let’s take a look at some of the winners during the event. The Last of Us Part II” won the title of ‘game of the year’ as well as best direction, narrative, action/adventure game, audio design and performance for Laura Bailey. Hades won best action game and indie game, while Among Us won the best multiplayer title of the year. Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake won best score and sound and RPG. Now, let’s take a look at some of the biggest teasers revealed at the event.