Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: A feature-packed budget smartwatch that leaves little to be desired

After a mere couple of years, Realme has already managed to cement its place near the top of the Indian smartphone market. However, since the last year, the brand has come along way in the country’s accessory market, delivering feature rich products on a budget. The Realme Watch was one such product, which offered a ton of features in the sub-5K segment. More recently, we saw the arrival of the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro. And like the original Realme Watch, the new Watch 2 series also offers a ton of features in the sub-5K segment. Our focus today is on the latter of the two, the Realme Watch 2 Pro.

Not much has changed in terms of the design. There’s a large rectangular dial with a glossy casing and black silicone strap that can be interchanged. The display is slightly larger than that on the Realme Watch and the strap has Realme’s signature “Dare To Leap” branding. I liked the minimalist design on the watch, although the bezels are quick thick on all four sides. It is worth noting that the watch doesn’t quite suit a thin wrist.

The build quality of the Realme Watch 2 Pro feels pretty solid, it is light on the wrist, while the plastic build doesn’t feel cheap. It is a shame Realme has gone with plastic considering the similarly priced Realme Watch S offers an aluminium case. The watch weighs a meager 40 grams with the strap and is quite comfortable to wear. The smartwatch is available in Space Grey and Metallic Silver colours. The watch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance for working out in the rain.

In terms of the display, the Watch 2 Pro gets a 1.75-inch full-touch colour LCD screen with 320x385 pixels resolution. The display features a peak brightness of 600 nits and 287 pixels per inch. You can also adjust brightness levels on the watch to 20 percent, 40 percent, 60 percent, 80 percent, and 100 percent. While the LCD panel on the Watch 2 Pro is quite good, it doesn’t offer the same colour reproduction as an AMOLED screen. For the most part, the display here is pretty solid, although the touch response wasn’t always on point.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro features 90 sports modes including Indoor and Outdoor Running, Indoor and Outdoor Cycling, Elliptical, Yoga, Badminton, Cricket, Football, etc. One of the biggest features touted on the Watch 2 Pro is the GPS tracking and it works pretty well for the most part. Tracking distance during bicycle rides were more or less accurate and didn’t deviate too far from the data outputted by the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The watch also does a fairly decent job with step counting with a 5 to 8 percent margin of error.

The Watch 2 Pro also comes with SpO2 and heart rate tracking. And while these measurements are not too far off as compared to an oximeter, we don’t recommend relying on the Watch 2 Pro for accurate measurements. The watch also boasts sleep tracking that works accurately for the most part and tracks deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake time. However, the one thing missing here is stress monitoring, although the Watch 2 Pro already offers a ton of features, punching well-above its price.

The interface on the Realme Watch 2 Pro is quite clean without too much clutter. Getting to watch functions is quite easy with very little swiping required. The Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with music controls, remote camera shutter, call alerts, message notifications, and the ability to control certain Realme AIoT devices. It is worth noting that the message alerts only work with certain apps and you cannot reply to message on the watch. The one problematic area here is that the screen doesn’t always register touches, which can be annoying at times.

The Realme Link app nicely ties in all the features of the Watch 2 Pro together. The app does a more detailed breakdown of workouts than you see on the watch. The app can also be used to access and control other Realme AIoT devices. The app works with both Android and iOS. You can use the app to customise settings on the watch, view fitness data, download watch faces, and choose which notifications you want to receive on the watch. You can also select which of the 90 sports modes you want to use directly on the watch.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro packs a 390 mAh battery that can last you around eight to ten days on a single charge depending on how much you use the watch. I got around nine hours of average usage including sleep tracking, fitness activity tracking, about five hours of GPS usage, and more. However, I did have to set screen brightness at 50 percent. The battery life on the Realme Watch 2 Pro lives up to expectations and offers more-than sufficient battery under heavy usage.