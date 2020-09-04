Realme 7 Pro first impressions

The battle between the mid-range segment of smartphones under Rs 20,000 just got even more fierce with the Realme 7 series launch in India. Out of the two Realme 7 smartphones launched in India, the Realme 7 Pro features some quality specifications like 65W Super DART charging, 64MP quad-camera setup, and an AMOLED screen- all of that in a smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. We have been using the device for a few days and while we work on Realme 7 Pro review, here are our first impressions.