Poco X3 first impressions: The heavyweight performance smartphone under Rs 20,000

Poco X3 runs MiUi 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Poco devices tend to offer an ad-free experience, unlike Redmi devices that run on the same software. So far, we have not come across any ads as such. However, GetApps throws spam notifications, which we disabled via the toggle in the settings. Despite skipping the installation of several third-party apps while setting up the device, we found that the Poco X3 comes preloaded with a lot of bloatware. The new MiUi 12 also gets a separate window for the Control Centre which can be swiped down from the top-right portion of the screen. You can swipe down from the top-left of any other part of the screen to bring down the notification tray. There are a bunch of tiny tweaks and additions, which will be detailed in our Poco X3 review.