Poco X3 first impressions: The heavyweight performance smartphone under Rs 20,000

Poco continues to offer a performance-centric smartphone within a budget with the Poco X3. How does the smartphone fare in other areas? While we work on our detailed Poco X3 review, here are our first impressions of the smartphone.
Poco X3 is the company's latest smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. Starting at Rs 16,999, the mid-range smartphone is a successor to the Poco X2 launched earlier this year in India and comes with some incremental upgrades. While we work on our detailed Poco X3 review, here are our first impressions of the smartphone.
In terms of design, the Poco X3 is quite different when you compare it to the Poco X2. Our Poco X3 review unit sent by the company is the Cobalt Blue colour variant, which has a polycarbonate shell sporting the large Poco branding at the bottom half. The edges of this rear panel are curved, thus offering a good grip.
While the Poco X3 is light on the wallet for the specifications it offers, it sure feels heavy when held in hand. At 225 grams without the case, the Poco X3 is among the heaviest smartphones launched in 2020. It is also 10.1mm thick, and the massive 6,000 mAh battery is assumed to have taken a majority of the room.
At the front, there is a massive 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display, although an LCD, offers good colours and is bright enough for indoor use. When outdoors, we preferred keeping the brightness at full for a better viewing experience. For the spec nerds out there, Poco X3's peak brightness levels are down to 450 nits from 500 nits found on the Poco X2 and the touch sampling rate has been doubled to 240Hz.
The Poco X3 features a single hole-punch cutout for the 20MP front camera positioned in the top-centre area of the display. The front camera clicks detailed, colour accurate selfies when the beauty mode is disabled.
Another upgrade on the Poco X3 is in the form of a stereo-speaker setup, with the earpiece doubling up as a secondary outlet for audio. The speakers are quite loud and offer clear sound. This will not only help while playing games but also offer a better audio experience while streaming content on the device.
At the back, Poco X3 has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor at the helm. You miss out on 4K 60fps video recording which was possible on the Poco X2's 64MP IMX686 sensor. The other three sensors include a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.
The camera app on the Poco X3 has some tiny tweaks here and there. Various modes like Photo, Video, Portrait and "More" can be found above the shutter. The "More" option has other modes like Pro, Clone, Time-lapse, VLOG mode, etc. Above the viewfinder are options for the 64MP mode, HDR, Google Lens, and a hamburger menu that further houses other options like Macro mode, tilt-shift, time burst, etc.
The primary camera clicks detailed shots. Colours are not too over-saturated and even the highlights and shadows are well-exposed in daylight conditions. We have only used the device for a day at the time of writing our first impressions and our Poco X3 review will have more camera samples shoot using the primary camera.
Here is a sample image shot using the 13MP ultrawide camera. We will test out the colour accuracy and other parameters in detail during our Poco X3 review.
Under the hood, Poco X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which gets a slight performance bump over the Snapdragon 730G processor found on the Poco X2. In our limited time with the device, we have not come across any heating issues while playing games or performing basic tasks. Even multi-tasking has been a breeze on our Poco X3 8GB RAM variant. We will test out the performance capabilities and the battery life of the 6,000 mAh cell in our full Poco X3 review.
Poco X3 runs MiUi 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Poco devices tend to offer an ad-free experience, unlike Redmi devices that run on the same software. So far, we have not come across any ads as such. However, GetApps throws spam notifications, which we disabled via the toggle in the settings. Despite skipping the installation of several third-party apps while setting up the device, we found that the Poco X3 comes preloaded with a lot of bloatware. The new MiUi 12 also gets a separate window for the Control Centre which can be swiped down from the top-right portion of the screen. You can swipe down from the top-left of any other part of the screen to bring down the notification tray. There are a bunch of tiny tweaks and additions, which will be detailed in our Poco X3 review.
Our Poco X3 first impressions have been more than just positive. The device is not a massive upgrade over its predecessor but does bring in some tweaks. What makes the deal even better is the price. At a starting price of Rs 16,999, the Poco X3 is an absolute value-for-money smartphone. We will let you know whether or not it is the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India in our Poco X3 review.
One of the closest competitors to the Poco X3 is the Realme 7 Pro. While the Poco X3 undercuts the Realme 7 Pro by Rs 3,000, the Realme 7 Pro features quality hardware and some industry-leading specs like a 65W fast-charging. You can
click here to check our Realme 7 Pro review.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 11:33 am