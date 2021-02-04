Poco M3 first impressions: Best budget smartphone under Rs 11,000?

Poco M3, launched in India, comes as a successor to the budget Poco M2. The new budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,999. It comes with an all-new design and packs decent specifications for the price. While we work on our Poco M3 review, here are our first impressions of the device.

Being a budget smartphone, the Poco M3 sports a plastic back and comes in three colours -- Yellow, Blue and Black.

Poco says the rear panel has a leather-like finish courtesy of the textured design. It does help in offering a better grip and keeping fingerprint smudges away. The rear panel also curves around the edges, making it easier to hold the 19.5:9 aspect ratio phone.

On the front, Poco M3 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD. The screen is bright enough for indoor use. However, you might want to push the brightness levels to the max when using the phone outdoors. The display's standard colour scheme leans towards a warmer temperature. You can tweak this in the Display Settings for a cooler tone.

At the top of the display is a 'waterdrop' notch for the 8MP front camera. It captures decent selfies but there is some amount of skin smoothening. The device also comes with reasonably-loud stereo speaker setup. The earpiece acts as the second audio outlet.

At the back, Poco M3 comes with a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera, paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. An ultrawide sensor in exchange of the 2MP macro would have been a better choice, in our opinion.

The camera app is quite simple and user friendly. Below the viewfinder are various modes like Photo, Video, Portrait, Pro, etc. At the top are various settings like HDR, Flash, camera settings, etc.

Here's a sample image shot using the primary camera. Our Poco M3 review will include more camera samples shot using the main and macro lens.

Under the hood, Poco M3 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 6GB RAM as standard. The device comes in two storage configurations of 64GB UFS 2.1 and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal memory.

In our brief time with the device, the performance has been quite satisfactory. We did not experience any major issue while switching between apps. Our full Poco M3 review will include details on the device's gaming and multitasking performance.

Poco M3 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The custom skin is feature-rich and comes with multiple customisation options. We liked the overall feel of MIUI 12 for Poco. However, is the software well optimised for the hardware? We will let you know in our Poco M3 review.

The 3.5mm headphone jack and the IR Blaster are located on the top edge of the device.

There is a USB Type-C port next to the speaker-grille at the bottom edge. The power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the device.