Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Review: A budget smartwatch that's rich in features

India’s sub-5K segment is one of the most competitive when it comes to smart wearables. However, there are few good options if you are looking to buy a smartwatch under Rs 5,000. Today, we are going to take a look at the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 and determine whether it makes the cut to join the ranks of good sub-5K smartwatches. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the Noise Colorfit Pro 3.

First off, the smartwatch has a square-shaped dial with curved edges. The dial has a button on the side that can be used for navigation. The watch feels light and comfortable on the wrist. But the plastic build of the watch doesn’t look posh and could be prone to smudges and scratches in the long run. The silicone strap comes in Jet Black, Smoke Green, Rose Pink, Rose Red, Jet Blue, and Smoke Grey colour options. You also get a 5ATM water resistance, allowing you to use the watch while swimming. While the overall design of the watch seems quite decent, the build quality here feels a little underwhelming.

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 opts for a 1.55-inch TFT colour touchscreen with a resolution of 320*360 pixels. While the display does have thicker edges, the bezels are on the inside are relatively thin. The display features a high level of brightness, which makes it easy to view in bright sunlight. The smartwatch also comes with quite a few watch faces, while you can also download more if you aren’t satisfied. The display certainly gets the job done here, it may not be class-leading, but it is pretty decent.

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is compatible with all devices running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. The smartwatch comes with 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, a SpO2 tracker, and blood oxygen monitor. For the most part, the SpO2 tracker works quite accurately, although I’d advise against using it to replace a professional blood oxygen monitor. The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 can also track REM, light, and deep sleep, while you also get a breathing mode, which helps with breathing exercises. The sleep modes can also be used to monitor stress level, although it shouldn’t count as an accurate measure.

Sleep and SpO2 monitoring, on the other hand, were quite accurate. The Colorfit Pro 3 also features 14 different sports modes including running, walking, cycling, treadmill, and more. I was disappointed to see the lack of a free workout mode, but on the plus side, the watch supports automatic activity recognition. You can also use the watch to control music playback on the smartphone, although there are no camera controls here.

The smartwatch is intended to be used with the NoiseFit app. The app allows you to keep track of all your activity and set different workout goals. You can attain different trophies in the form of badges by accomplishing certain milestones to stay motivated. The app lets you monitor calories burnt, distance walked, and step count. Apart from tracking activities, you can also share progress with friends and family. Lastly, you can also change watch faces through the app or click a photo of your own custom watch face.

The battery capacity on the watch is set at 210 mAh, which the company claims can deliver up to 10 days of battery life. However, it did fall short of the 10-day mark, but overall, battery life is pretty solid. The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 features a two-pin magnetic cable along with a USB port on the other end for charging. You’ll need to align the pins on the back of the smartwatch for it to charge, although charging is quite slow.