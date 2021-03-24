English
MSI gaming and creator laptops launched in India with Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs

All the notebooks will be available from retailers across India, MSI exclusive stores, and Flipkart from March 30.

Carlsen Martin
March 24, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
MSI recently updated its gaming and creator lineup in India. The company introduced new notebooks in the MSI GE Raider series, a new GS66 Stealth, updated GP66 & GP76 Leopard, and the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, the Stealth 15M. The GF75 and 65 Thin series also received updates and there’s a new Creator 15 laptop as well.
The MSI GE76 Raider is powered by up to a 10th Gen Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The notebook sports a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB as well as 240Hz and 300Hz refresh rate options. The MSI GE Raider is available in two configurations starting from Rs 2,29,990, while the GE Raider Dragon Edition costs Rs 3,35,990.
The MSI GE66 Raider is powered by up to a 10th Gen Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB as well as 240Hz refresh rate. The GE66 Raider will set you back Rs 2,23,990.
The MSI GS66 Stealth is powered by up to a 10th Gen Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB as well as 300Hz refresh rate. The MSI GS66 Stealth has a starting price of Rs 2,23,990.
The MSI GP76 Leopard packs up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. The laptop sports a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The MSI GP76 costs Rs 2,01,990 in India.
The MSI GP66 Leopard is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 graphics cards. The new laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB. The new GP66 Leopard has a starting price of Rs 1,73,990.
The slim and light MSI Stealth 15M can be configured with up to a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics. It also boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Stealth M15 is priced at Rs 1,34,990.
The MSI GF75 Thin can be powered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. The laptop sports a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The MSI GF75 Thin is priced at Rs 1,34,990. The GF65 Thin features the same specifications but gets a 15.6-inch screen and costs Rs 1,23,990.
The MSI Creator 15 (Touch) can be powered by up to an Intel 10th Gen Core i7 CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Max-Q GPU. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD touch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the Creator 15 (Touch) boasts a starting price of Rs 2,23,990.
first published: Mar 24, 2021 03:59 pm

