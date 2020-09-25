Maxed-out Mac Pro costs Rs 53 lakh on Apple's Online Store! Here's what else you can buy for that price

There is no doubt that the fully spec-ed Mac Pro fetches an insanely high price, especially if you are looking at it from the point of view of an average consumer. But it is worth noting that the Mac Pro isn’t meant for the average consumer. This is a literal ‘Pro’ grade workstation and doesn’t really compete with other Macs. The Mac Pro is designed for professional workloads the likes Pixar, Adobe, and CAD among others. Even, among top-end Windows workstations, this pricing isn’t that farfetched, it is just that as average consumers we rarely hear about these machines and their use cases. The same is the case with Apple’s super-expensive Pro Display XDR, which the company claims can compete with high-end reference monitors that cost three to four times the price.