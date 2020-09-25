Maxed-out Mac Pro costs Rs 53 lakh on Apple's Online Store! Here's what else you can buy for that price

The highest configurable Mac Pro coupled with Apple's Pro Display XDR will set you back Rs 58,32,700. Carlsen Martin Apple recently opened its first online store in India, offering a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple stores around the world. While we’ve always known about the premium price tag Apple devices come with, one particular item on the Apple’s online store will literally burn a hole through your wallet, pocket, floor, and the ground underneath. We’re talking about the Mac Pro. While the Mac Pro doesn’t have a particularly high starting price, fully tanking it out with all the hardware upgrades, will set you back Rs 53,02,800 that’s as much as…… Stick around to find out and yes, mostly for the fun. For the price of the Mac Pro, you could purchase a one BHK flat in some of the poshest areas of Mumbai. If we head to Navi Mumbai, you might just get a two BHK flat for the price of a fully beefed up Mac Pro. The Mac Pro may very well be the cost of your next vacation home. The Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is the biggest touring motorcycle on offer in India by the American brand. The CVO Limited costs anywhere between Rs 51,00,000 and Rs 53,50,000, or simple terms as much as a Mac Pro. Fancy a superbike over a cruiser, then the Ducati Panigale V4 R is the right pick for you, i.e. if you have enough money to buy the best Mac Pro in town. The Ducati Panigale V4 R will cost an estimated Rs 51.80 lacs. However, the bike isn’t available in India just yet and is expected to launch in March 2021. A full spec-ed out Apple Mac Pro paired with Apple’s Pro Display XDR will set you back as much as Rs 60,00,000. So what does 60 lacs gets you, a luxury car and a superbike? The Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from 41 lacs; the Jaguar XE series can be purchased for as low as Rs 44 lacs and lastly, the BMW 3 Series starts from Rs 43 lacs. For another 19 lacs, you get a Suzuki GSX R1000 or a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R for Rs 14 lacs. Remember LG’s rollable TV from CES 2019, which literally rolls down into a box. The TV from LG might not be available in India but costs around USD 60,000 (Roughly Rs 44,27,700). For comparison, the fully decked up version of the Mac Pro costs USD 52,599 (Roughly Rs 39,11,100) in the US. So, if you are planning to buy Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR, just think about how much cooler a rollable TV would be. There is no doubt that the fully spec-ed Mac Pro fetches an insanely high price, especially if you are looking at it from the point of view of an average consumer. But it is worth noting that the Mac Pro isn’t meant for the average consumer. This is a literal ‘Pro’ grade workstation and doesn’t really compete with other Macs. The Mac Pro is designed for professional workloads the likes Pixar, Adobe, and CAD among others. Even, among top-end Windows workstations, this pricing isn’t that farfetched, it is just that as average consumers we rarely hear about these machines and their use cases. The same is the case with Apple’s super-expensive Pro Display XDR, which the company claims can compete with high-end reference monitors that cost three to four times the price. First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:58 am