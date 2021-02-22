Looking to one up the competition? These are the best gaming monitors under Rs 20,000

Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor | Rs 18,499 | IPS | 165Hz | 0.5ms | The Acer Nitro XV270P is one of the best gaming monitors under Rs 20,000. The monitor features a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and an advertised 0.5ms response time. Acer’s gaming monitor is HDR10 ready and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The Nitro gaming monitor also has a ton of features like Low Dimming, a Bluelight Shield, ComfyView for a comfortable viewing experience.

AOPEN Gaming Monitor | Rs 13,899 | IPS | 144Hz | 4ms | The AOPEN 1800R curved gaming monitor is one of the most affordable 27-inch gaming monitor. The gaming monitor features a VA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. The AOPEN gaming monitor also features a Full HD resolution and 250 nits of brightness. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology, a Bluelight Shield and Flickerless technology.

MSI Optix Gaming Monitor | Rs 15,994 | IPS | 144Hz | 1ms | The MSI Optix G241 is a 27-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for E-sports gaming. The monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it ideal for competitive e-sports gaming. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync technology. The monitor boasts a wide colour gamut and uses anti-flicker technology.

Lenovo Legion Y-Series Gaming Monitor |Rs 18,299 | TN | 144Hz | 1ms | The Lenovo Legion Y-Series features a 24.5-inch Full HD TN Panel. The monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and boasts 400 nits of brightness, making it one of the brightest monitors on the list. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology and is TÜV certified.

LG Gaming Monitor | Rs 18,999 | 75Hz | IPS | 5ms | The LG QHD (27QN600) gaming monitor may not be the best option for competitive gamers, but it will enable you to game in Quad HD resolution. This 2K gaming monitor has a 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync2 support, making it the perfect choice to enhance the AAA gaming experience.

Acer Gaming Monitor | Rs 14,999 | VA | 165Hz | 5ms | The Acer ED270R is one of the best gaming monitors under Rs 15,000 in India. The monitor features a 27-inch VA panel, 250 nits of brightness, 1500R curvature, a Full HD resolution, and several features to ensure a comfortable viewing experience. Acer’s budget gaming monitor also boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time and comes with AMD FreeSync support.

Samsung Gaming Monitor | Rs 14,300 | VA | 144Hz | 4ms | The Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor sports a 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel. The monitor features 1800R curvature and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. It also arrives with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology. Looking for a good gaming monitor on a budget, then you can't go wrong with Samsung's curved gaming monitor.

BenQ Gaming Monitor | Rs 16,247 | IPS | 144Hz | 1ms | The BenQ Zowie XL2411P sports a 24-inch IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The monitor features exclusive Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer technology to enhance clarity.

Asus Gaming Monitor | Rs 19,000 | TN | 144Hz | 1ms | The Asus VG248QE 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor features an 80,000,000:1 Asus Smart Contrast Ratio with a TN panel.