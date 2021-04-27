iQOO 7 vs Mi 11X: How do India's latest flagship killers compare?

iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in India. While the iQOO 7 Legend debuted as the company’s flagship offering, iQOO also announced another less powerful but equally impressive device. The standard iQOO 7 arrives in India’s sub-30K segment, offering flagship-grade specs at a reasonable price.

However, it is not the only price-competitive phone with a flagship spec sheet in this segment, the only other one being Xiaomi’s Mi 11X. The iQOO 7 features a starting price of Rs 31,990, but customers who pre-order the device will receive it for as low as Rs 27,990. The Mi 11X, on the other hand, features a starting price of Rs 29,999. But besides price, let’s find out what else separates these two phones.

Design and finishes are the most obvious difference, with Xiaomi opting for a slightly larger camera module on the back. On the front, both phones look pretty identical. I feel the iQOO 7 features a neater design, but that’s subjective and personal preference will vary from user to user.

In terms of the display, the Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iQOO 7 boats a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11X opts for a 360Hz touch sampling rate as opposed to 300Hz on the iQOO 7, although the latter also has an Instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. Both phones support HDR, offer a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, but the iQOO 7 has a slightly higher contrast ratio.

For performance, both devices use the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The Mi 11X uses the latest LPDDR5 RAM, while the iQOO 7 opts for LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of capacity, the Mi 11X comes with a minimum of 6GB RAM, while the iQOO 7 arrives with a minimum of 8GB RAM. The iQOO 7 can also leverage some memory from the storage to enhance performance. Additionally, the company has also added a standalone display chip that converts SDR gameplay to HDR and aids in enhancing frame rates.

When it comes to optics, both phones feature a 48 MP primary camera, with iQOO opting for a Sony IMX598 sensor and the Mi 11X going with the Sony IMX582 sensor. The other two cameras on the iQOO 7 are a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and monochrome sensor, while the Mi 11X’s camera setup is completed with an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

On the front, the iQOO 7 Legend has a 16 MP selfie camera, while the Mi 11X Pro boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter. Video resolution tops out at 4K at 30fps on the Mi 11X but goes up to 4K 60fps on the iQOO 7. Additionally, the iQOO 7 also comes with OIS, offering better stability while capturing videos on the move.