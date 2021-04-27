MARKET NEWS

iQOO 7 vs Mi 11X: How do India's latest flagship killers compare?

The iQOO 7 features a starting price of Rs 31,990, while the base model of the Mi 11X costs Rs 29,999.

Carlsen Martin
April 27, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
iQOO recently unveiled two new smartphones in India. While the iQOO 7 Legend debuted as the company’s flagship offering, iQOO also announced another less powerful but equally impressive device. The standard iQOO 7 arrives in India’s sub-30K segment, offering flagship-grade specs at a reasonable price.
However, it is not the only price-competitive phone with a flagship spec sheet in this segment, the only other one being Xiaomi’s Mi 11X. The iQOO 7 features a starting price of Rs 31,990, but customers who pre-order the device will receive it for as low as Rs 27,990. The Mi 11X, on the other hand, features a starting price of Rs 29,999. But besides price, let’s find out what else separates these two phones.
Design and finishes are the most obvious difference, with Xiaomi opting for a slightly larger camera module on the back. On the front, both phones look pretty identical. I feel the iQOO 7 features a neater design, but that’s subjective and personal preference will vary from user to user.
In terms of the display, the Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iQOO 7 boats a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11X opts for a 360Hz touch sampling rate as opposed to 300Hz on the iQOO 7, although the latter also has an Instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. Both phones support HDR, offer a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, but the iQOO 7 has a slightly higher contrast ratio.
For performance, both devices user the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The Mi 11X uses the latest LPDDR5 RAM, while the iQOO 7 opts for LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of capacity, the Mi 11X comes with a minimum of 6GB RAM, while the iQOO 7 arrives with a minimum of 8GB RAM. The iQOO 7 can also leverage some memory from the storage to enhance performance. Additionally, the company has also added a standalone display chip that converts SDR gameplay to HDR and aids in enhancing frame rates.
When it comes to optics, both phones feature a 48 MP primary camera, with iQOO opting for a Sony IMX598 sensor and the Mi 11X going with the Sony IMX582 sensor. The other two cameras on the iQOO 7 are a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and monochrome sensor, while the Mi 11X’s camera setup is completed with an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.
On the front, the iQOO 7 Legend has a 16 MP selfie camera, while the Mi 11X Pro boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter. Video resolution tops out at 4K at 30fps on the Mi 11X but goes up to 4K 60fps on the iQOO 7. Additionally, the iQOO 7 also comes with OIS, offering better stability while capturing videos on the move.
Battery capacity of the iQOO 7 and Mi 11X is nearly similar at 4,400 mAh and 4,520 mAh, respectively. However, iQOO offers double the charging capacity at 66W than Xiaomi’s 33W charging support. This translates to significantly after charging on the iQOO 7. In terms of software, both phones run on Android 11 with their own custom skins. The Mi 11X Pro runs on MIUI 12, while the iQOO 7 Legend comes with Funtouch OS 11.1.
first published: Apr 27, 2021 03:06 pm

