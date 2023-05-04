In Pics: Google introduces passkey technology; here’s all you need to know

1/7 Google has introduced passkey technology that allows you to authenticate using fingerprint ID, facial ID, or a pin on your device. With collaboration from Apple and Microsoft, this technology is set to revolutionise the way we access our online accounts. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 Passwords pose security risks like data breaches, phishing, and identity theft, while also proving to be an inconvenience for users who struggle to remember multiple passwords. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/7 Google has rolled out passkey technology for Google accounts, allowing users to replace passwords entirely with fingerprint ID, facial ID, or pin authentication on their device. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/7 The passkey works on a person’s device, so users can’t use passkey functions on another device without a QR code. Users can scan the QR code from their phone and use their Face ID or Touch ID to sign in from another nearby device. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/7 Passkeys are part of the Fido (Fast Identity Online) alliance, with Apple, Google, and Microsoft leading the charge. The tech is already in use in iOS16, the latest MacOS release, and the Authenticator app. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/7 Passkeys eliminate one of phishers’ biggest rewards – credentials – and could make the online world safer. (Image: News18 Creative)