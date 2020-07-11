App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 02:46 PM IST

In Pics | From Asus TUF A15 to Acer Nitro 5: These affordable gaming laptops are ideal substitutes for consumer notebooks

Who says you need an expensive laptop to get back to gaming!

Carlsen Martin
Have you ever wanted to get back to PC gaming, but do not want to pay the exorbitant costs of a gaming laptop? Well, if your answer is yes, then we have got good news for you. Gaming laptops usually come in four categories, entry-level, mid-tier, expensive, and ‘donate and organ’ expensive. Our list today focuses on good affordable laptops within the budget of an average consumer. If you are looking to buy a laptop within the 60K segment, we’ve got good news for you. That amount is just about enough to get you a pretty decent gaming laptop that can run most games.
1/8

Have you ever wanted to get back to PC gaming, but do not want to pay the exorbitant costs of a gaming laptop? Well, if your answer is yes, then we have got good news for you. Gaming laptops usually come in four categories, entry-level, mid-tier, expensive, and ‘donate and organ’ expensive. Our list today focuses on good affordable gaming laptops within the budget of an average consumer. If you are looking to buy a laptop within the 60K segment, we’ve got good news for you. That amount is just about enough to get you a pretty decent gaming laptop that can run most games.

Asus TUF A15 | Rs 60,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 4600H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Asus TUF A15 is the best budget gaming laptop in terms of sheer performance. The TUF A15 can run AAA titles as well as competitive multiplayer games. Additionally, the TUF A15 can deliver up to five hours of battery life while multitasking, which is surprisingly good for a gaming laptop. The only downside of this machine is its sub-par display, but if you want to laptop to work indoors, game, and watch movies, this is the best laptop you can buy at this price, at this time.
2/8

Asus TUF A15 | Rs 60,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 4600H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Asus TUF A15 is the best budget gaming laptop in terms of sheer performance. The TUF A15 can run AAA titles as well as competitive multiplayer games. Additionally, the TUF A15 can deliver up to five hours of battery life while multitasking, which is surprisingly good for a gaming laptop. The only downside of this machine is its sub-par display, but if you want to laptop to work indoors, game, and watch movies, this is the best laptop you can buy at this price, at this time.

Acer Nitro 5 | Rs 59,990 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | Another great laptop you can buy on a tight budget is the Acer Nitro 5. The model we picked features some strong specs but slightly falls short in terms of performance against the TUF A15 but offers a better display. If you have 5K more, you can get a 256GB PCIe SSD with your Nitro 5. Single-player AAA titles will run without a hitch on medium graphics, while older multiplayer titles will easily hit the 60-fps threshold. The Nitro 5 is an excellent laptop for its respective price and is only second on our list because of the Ryzen 4000 chip on the TUF A15.
3/8

Acer Nitro 5 | Rs 59,990 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | Another great laptop you can buy on a tight budget is the Acer Nitro 5. The model we picked features some strong specs but slightly falls short in terms of performance against the TUF A15 but offers a better display. If you have 5K more, you can get a 256GB PCIe SSD with your Nitro 5. Single-player AAA titles will run without a hitch on medium graphics, while older multiplayer titles will easily hit the 60-fps threshold. The Nitro 5 is an excellent laptop for its respective price and is only second on our list because of the Ryzen 4000 chip on the TUF A15.

Lenovo Legion Y540 | Rs 65,490 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Lenovo Legion Y540 will cost you slightly more than the competition, but it is well worth the extra price. The Legion is another 60-fps budget champion, capable of delivering balanced performance depending on the game you are playing. The Y540 also has decent battery life, up to six hours for watching movies.
4/8

Lenovo Legion Y540 | Rs 65,490 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Lenovo Legion Y540 will cost you slightly more than the competition, but it is well worth the extra price. The Legion is another 60-fps budget champion, capable of delivering balanced performance depending on the game you are playing. The Y540 also has decent battery life, up to six hours for watching movies.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 | Rs 54,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 3550H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is slightly cheaper than the other notebooks on our list, but that primarily comes down to the older AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. We'd still recommend opting for the Asus TUF A15 or the Acer Nitro 5 if you can spend the little extra, but if you are on a strict 55K budget, then the Pavilion Gaming laptop is a pretty decent pick. HP also offers this model with a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, but that will cost you a bit more than the other machines on this list.
5/8

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 | Rs 54,990 | AMD Ryzen 5 3550H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is slightly cheaper than the other notebooks on our list, but that primarily comes down to the older AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. We’d still recommend opting for the Asus TUF A15 or the Acer Nitro 5 if you can spend the little extra, but if you are on a strict 55K budget, then the Pavilion Gaming laptop is a pretty decent pick. HP also offers this model with a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, but that will cost you a bit more than the other machines on this list.

Asus VivoBook Gaming | Intel Core i5-8300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Asus VivoBook Gaming is a thin and light gaming laptop that has some pretty impressive specs for just Rs 51,990. The older 8th Gen Intel Core i5 is actually more powerful than the Ryzen 5 chip on the HP Pavilion. If you only play multiplayer titles like CS: GO, Fortnite, Overwatch, DOTA 2, or League of Legends, then this notebook will easily deliver 60 fps. But despite its beefy specs, the thin chassis raises some questions about cooling, so we do not know how it will fair on newer AAA titles.
6/8

Asus VivoBook Gaming | Intel Core i5-8300H + Nvidia GTX 1650 | The Asus VivoBook Gaming is a thin and light gaming laptop that has some pretty impressive specs for just Rs 51,990. The older 8th Gen Intel Core i5 is actually more powerful than the Ryzen 5 chip on the HP Pavilion. If you only play multiplayer titles like CS: GO, Fortnite, Overwatch, DOTA 2, or League of Legends, then this notebook will easily deliver 60 fps. But despite its beefy specs, the thin chassis raises some questions about cooling, so we do not know how it will fair on newer AAA titles.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition | Rs 59,999 | Intel Core i7-10510U + Nvidia GeForce MX 350 | Another ideal laptop to run those multiplayer games we talked about is the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Nvidia's MX graphics might not be as powerful as a GTX 1650 GPU, but it can still get the job done while playing older titles. Moreover, this is a great laptop for professional use, not to mention it will get you remarkable battery life. However, we wouldn't recommend this laptop for anything beyond two to three hours of gaming. If you are planning on a gaming marathon over the weekend, we suggest looking elsewhere. Newer titles will also struggle to deliver playable frame rates on the Mi Notebook.
7/8

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition | Rs 59,999 | Intel Core i7-10510U + Nvidia GeForce MX 350 | Another ideal laptop to run those multiplayer games we talked about is the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Nvidia’s MX graphics might not be as powerful as a GTX 1650 GPU, but it can still get the job done while playing older titles. Moreover, this is a great laptop for professional use, not to mention it will get you remarkable battery life. However, we wouldn’t recommend this laptop for anything beyond two to three hours of gaming. If you are planning on a gaming marathon over the weekend, we suggest looking elsewhere. Newer titles will also struggle to deliver playable frame rates on the Mi Notebook.

Acer Nitro 7 | Rs 79,990 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1660Ti | For our last pick, we thought about upgrading the budget a little bit and heading to the entry-level mid-range. While the Acer Predator Helios 300 is a better laptop in terms of build-quality and thermals, we went with the Nitro 7 because of its 144Hz panel. What is the use of having beefier specs if your screen can only output 60 frames per second? The combination of Intel Core i5 and GTX 1660Ti offers the best value in the mid-range, and the Nitro 7 is at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than most competitors. In terms of what more can this machine do; first off, it will run any game at 70 fps on high settings without a hitch. Secondly, the panel is significantly better than the entry-level models. Lastly, a mid-range laptop will be able to run AAA titles for longer without compromising settings than an entry-level laptop.
8/8

Acer Nitro 7 | Rs 79,990 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1660Ti | For our last pick, we thought about upgrading the budget a little bit and heading to the entry-level mid-range. While the Acer Predator Helios 300 is a better laptop in terms of build-quality and thermals, we went with the Nitro 7 because of its 144Hz panel. What is the use of having beefier specs if your screen can only output 60 frames per second? The combination of Intel Core i5 and GTX 1660Ti offers the best value in the mid-range, and the Nitro 7 is at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than most competitors. In terms of what more can this machine do; first off, it will run any game at 70 fps on high settings without a hitch. Secondly, the panel is significantly better than the entry-level models. Lastly, a mid-range laptop will be able to run AAA titles for longer without compromising settings than an entry-level laptop.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Acer #Asus #gaming #HP #laptops #Lenovo #Xiaomi

