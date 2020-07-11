In Pics | From Asus TUF A15 to Acer Nitro 5: These affordable gaming laptops are ideal substitutes for consumer notebooks

Acer Nitro 7 | Rs 79,990 | Intel Core i5-9300H + Nvidia GTX 1660Ti | For our last pick, we thought about upgrading the budget a little bit and heading to the entry-level mid-range. While the Acer Predator Helios 300 is a better laptop in terms of build-quality and thermals, we went with the Nitro 7 because of its 144Hz panel. What is the use of having beefier specs if your screen can only output 60 frames per second? The combination of Intel Core i5 and GTX 1660Ti offers the best value in the mid-range, and the Nitro 7 is at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than most competitors. In terms of what more can this machine do; first off, it will run any game at 70 fps on high settings without a hitch. Secondly, the panel is significantly better than the entry-level models. Lastly, a mid-range laptop will be able to run AAA titles for longer without compromising settings than an entry-level laptop.