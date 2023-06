1/5 Apple's Vision Pro takes design inspiration from high-end ski goggles. The Vision Pro is powered by an external battery pack which is connected by a wire running from the rear.

2/5 The Vision Pro features two (plus an external panel), one for each eye, with a total of 23 million pixels. A proprietary 3D lens keeps the UI in view at all times, while features like HDR and "wide colour" provide an ostensibly superior image. Inside the Vision Pro, infrared cameras watch your eyes, while downward-facing cameras on the chassis track your hands. A third set of sensors, lidar sensors, detect and track objects in real time around the Vision Pro.

3/5 A dozen cameras, five sensors, and six mics feed into the R1, a new Apple chip designed to “eliminate lag” and stream images to the headset’s display “eight times faster than the blink of an eye” (as per Apple PR).

4/5 Apple's new software which powers the Vision Pro is called visionOS. Apple has described the software as “the first OS designed from the ground up for spatial computing” — “spatial computing” being Apple’s phrase of choice for AR and virtual reality experiences. While having some similarities with MacOS and iOS, the new software also has a “real-time subsystem” for processing interactive visuals