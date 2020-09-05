In Pics | Apple dominates 2020 sales with 5 iPhones on the top 10-most selling smartphones list

Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones too made it to the list of best-selling smartphones of 2020. Moneycontrol News Research and analytics firm Omdia has released a new report which reveals that five out of the 10 best-selling smartphones during the first half of 2020 were Apple iPhones. The list also includes some budget and mid-range smartphones that were the best-sellers during H1 2020. 10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro | Apple's current flagship, the iPhone 11 Pro, was the 10th best-selling smartphone during H12020, according to Omdia. The US-based tech giant, which recently hit the USD 2 trillion market cap, managed to sell more than 6.7 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro. Read our Apple iPhone 11 Pro review to know about the best-selling premium smartphone. 9. Redmi 8 | Xiaomi's budget smartphone, the Redmi 8, was the ninth best-selling smartphone of H12020. Over 6.8 million Redmi 8A smartphones were sold during the first half of 2020. Redmi 8 has been replaced by Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime (review) as smartphones under Rs 10,000 in Xiaomi's portfolio. 8. Redmi 8A | Another Xiaomi smartphone that managed to make to the list of best-selling smartphones during the first half of 2020 is the Redmi 8A. Xiaomi sold over 7.3 million units of the Redmi 8A. 7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | Currently Apple's most premium smartphone offering, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, was the seventh best-selling smartphone during Q1 and Q2 2020. Apple sold over 7.7 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Check our iPhone 11 Pro review to know more. 6. Apple iPhone XR | The Apple iPhone XR continues to maintain its presence in the list of best-selling smartphones since its launch in 2018. The iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone for several quarters until it was replaced by the Apple iPhone 11. Nearly two years since its launch, over 8 million units of the iPhone XR were sold worldwide. 5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) | The newly-launched iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020, is the fifth best-selling smartphone so far in 2020. Apple sold over 8.7 million units of its "budget" iPhone since its launch in April this year. Check our Apple iPhone SE review here to know more about the smartphone priced under Rs 40,000. 4. Redmi Note 8 Pro | Xiaomi sold over 10.2 million units of the Redmi Note 8 Pro during H1 2020, making it the fourth best-selling smartphone so far in 2020. 3. Redmi Note 8 | Redmi Note 8 was Xiaomi's best-selling smartphone during H1 2020. The company sold over 11 million units of Redmi Note 8 worldwide. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 (Review)as a successor to the Redmi Note 8 in India. Check our Redmi Note 8 Review to know more about the device. 2. Samsung Galaxy A51 | Samsung's only smartphone to make it to the top-10 best-selling smartphones during H1 2020 is the Galaxy A51. The company sold over 11.4 million units of Samsung Galaxy A51 worldwide. 1. Apple iPhone 11 | Apple iPhone 11 is currently the number 1 selling smartphone of 2020, according to Omdia. Over 37.7 million units of the iPhone 11 were sold worldwide during H1 2020, which is more than three times the next best-selling smartphone. First Published on Sep 5, 2020 01:52 pm