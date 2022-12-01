Google Play best Apps and Games of 2022 | In Pics

Google recently announced its top apps and games on the Play Store. Below is the full list of winning apps and games in the U.S. across 20 categories selected by Google Play’s editorial team. You can also check out the full list of winners, runners-up, and honourable mentions here . So without any further delays here are the winners.

Best Overall App 2022 | Dream by WOMBO was Google’s users’ choice for the best app of 2022 on the Play Store. The app allows you to create a beautiful piece of art from just a quick text description. As the popularity of AI-generated art grew this year, Dream by WOMBO became the best platform for people to turn their ideas into an AI-powered painting in seconds.

Best Overall Game 2022 | Apex Legends Mobile was awarded the best game of 2022 on the Play Store by users. The game has managed to capture all the excitement of the PC and console version of the title on the small screen, offering intense battles and new and unique heroes and weapons.

Best Apps of 2022 | PetStar was voted the ‘best app for fun’ in 2022, which allows you to share music videos of your pet singing and dancing to the beat of your favourite tracks. Breathwrk was voted the best app of 2022 for ‘Personal Growth’. Breathwrk guides you through quick and powerful breathing exercises that eliminate stress & anxiety, increase energy, improve endurance, and help you fall asleep. Plant Parent won best app for ‘Personal Growth’. The app offers some of the best plant care solutions at the tip of your fingers.

Best Apps of 2022 | Recover Athletics was voted the best ‘Hidden Gem’. Recover Athletics helps athletes fix aches & pains and prevent injury. The STIGMA App was voted the best app for ‘Good’ as it aims to normalise conversations about mental health by creating safe spaces for people to talk about living with misunderstood conditions. Todoist was awarded ‘Best for Wear’, while the Pocket app took best for tablets. Lastly, BandLab was voted the best app for Chromebooks in 2022.

Best Games of 2022 | Dislyte, a role-playing game developed by LilithGames, was pronounced best multiplayer game of 2022. Slingshot adventure Angry Birds Journey won the award for best ‘Pick Up & Play’ game of 2022. Dicey Dungeons is a roguelike deck-building game developed by Irish game designer Terry Cavanagh and won best Indie game of 2022 on the Play Store. ‘Papers, Please’, a dystopian document thriller won the new category, ‘best story’, game of 2022.

Best Games of 2022 | Genshin Impact, a role-playing action game developed and published by miHoYo was awarded best ‘ongoing’ game of 2022. Released back in 2020, Genshin Impact is considered one of the most demanding mobile games. Another new category was ‘best on Play Pass’ and Very Little Nightmares won that honour. Tower of Fantasy was awarded best game of 2022 on tablets, while Roblox won best game for Chromebooks.