Dizo GoPods D Review: An excellent set of TWS earbuds that offer so much for so little

Realme recently announced Dizo as the first brand under its TechLife ecosystem. Among the first products from the Dizo brand were a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds. When it comes to budget audio products, Realme has done a pretty solid job, pushing the boundaries of expectations in the entry-level segment but the new Dizo GoPods D goes even further.

With a price tag of Rs 1,399 on Flipkart, the Dizo GoPods D true wireless earbuds find themselves in an extremely affordable segment. So, can the Dizo GoPods D live up to past affordable Realme audio products like the Realme Buds Air 2 ( Review ) and Realme Buds Air Pro ( Review ); stick around, and let’s find out!

Design | The design of the Dizo GoPods D is pretty similar to that of The design of the Dizo GoPods D is pretty similar to that of the Realme Buds Q . The compact size of the cobble-shaped case makes it easy to fit into a pocket. The case has a matte black finish with the Dizo branding on the top. There’s a micro-USB port for charging on the back, while an LED indicator and a mouth to open the case sit on the front.

Design | The buds also have a matte finish with glossy touchpads, which have a metallic look. You can also get the Dizo GoPods D in a white finish. They sit comfortably in the ear, while there are three sizes of ear tips designed for different ear shapes. Even while cycling in the neighbourhood, the buds sat securely in my ears without any worry of falling out. The build quality is not the best here, but considering they are quite affordable, there’s nothing to complain about. Lastly, the Dizo GoPods D are IPX rated for splash and sweat resistance, making them ideal for workouts.

Touch Controls | The earbuds themselves have charging pins on the bottom and gesture-based touch controls on the exterior, which are covered in a glossy finish, giving them a metallic appearance. The touch controls enable various functions on the buds, including controlling music playback, activating voice assistance, and turning on the game mode. They are pretty easy to use and can be customised using the Realme Link app.

Performance | The Dizo GoPods D pack 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers that produce bass-heavy sound. The Link app also has three sound profiles including Dynamic, Bass Boost+, and Bright. I found the Bass Boost+ to be particularly effective while listening to bass-heavy songs, but there is noticeable suppression of mid-range frequencies. Additionally, I found vocal clarity to be pretty decent while using the earbuds in Dynamic mode, although the detail in the sound isn’t particularly good.

Performance | I didn’t find much of a difference when switching between the three sound modes, although it is a good option to have. When listening to podcasts, the vocals were quite clear. All things done, sound quality exceeded my expectations. When it came to calls the GoPods worked well in indoor settings. I didn’t experience any problems with outdoor calls as well, but I wasn’t in a crowded area.

Battery Life | The Dizo GoPods are rated to deliver around 20 hours of battery life with the case and five hours for each bud individually. I found that the buds more or less lived up to the standards set by the company with the volume at 75 percent. There’s a charging cable in the box that takes a painstaking two hours to charge fully. The battery life is pretty good and certainly gets the job done.