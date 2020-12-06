PlusFinancial Times
From Xiaomi To Realme: These Companies Have Confirmed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC-Powered Smartphones In 2021

The Snapdragon 888 SoC will make its debut on Xiaomi's Mi 11 series.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 6, 2020 / 01:21 PM IST
Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 888 SoC as its latest flagship chipset for the premium Android phones of 2020. The Snapdragon 888 SoC brings a ton of new features, including a new Prime Core, a new AI engine, a triple ISP, powerful new GPU, and more. Beyond detailing the chip, we also got information on the next-gen handsets that will be arriving with the SD888 SoC. So, let’s take a look at some of the Snapdragon 888 phones confirmed for 2021.
First off, Xiaomi is set to become the first OEM to launch a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company took to social media to confirm that the Snapdragon 888 chipset will first debut on the Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro could arrive in January or February next year. Additionally, the Snapdragon 888 chip will also make its way to Redmi phones at a future date.
Realme also confirmed a new smartphone series that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The new Realme handset will be titled, ‘Race’ and will arrive sometime in January or February next year. While the specs of the Realme Race are relatively unknown, it will be the company’s most premium smartphone yet and could arrive with the company’s proprietary 125W UltraDART charging. To recall, the Realme X50 Pro was the first 5G smartphone and the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 865 SoC in India.
Oppo has also confirmed a new flagship smartphone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. While there is no confirmation on the name of the device in question, we assume it will likely be the Find X3 Series. Last year, Oppo’s Find X series made a strong comeback with the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro, although the latter was largely overshadowed by the OnePlus 8 Pro.
This year, Motorola made a comeback in the flagship segment with the Motorola Edge+. However, the next Motorola flagship will debut in the company’s G series. 2021 will mark the 10th Generation of the Moto G, and the company has confirmed that it will debut a Snapdragon 888-powered Moto G handset in 2021, likely the Moto G Power.
Following Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 announcement, several Chinese smartphone brands, including Lenovo, Meizu and Nubia, all confirmed that they would be incorporating the chip in future handsets. Lenovo confirmed that the Snapdragon 888 SoC would be arriving on the next-gen Legion gaming phone. Nubia teased the chip on an upcoming Z-series phone, likely a successor to the Nubia Z20. Meizu also confirmed that the first batch of products equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform would arrive in the Spring of 2021.
#Lenovo #Motorola #Oppo #Qualcomm #Realme #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 6, 2020 01:21 pm

