From Samsung Galaxy S22 to Asus 8z: Here's our list of the best compact smartphones in India

Asus recently launched the 8z in India, which is more or less the Zenfone 8 that was unveiled last year. The launch of the Asus 8z in India has added yet another compact smartphone to the list of already available handsets in the country. So, we’ve decided to list out some of the best compact smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 | Rs 72,999 | We start off with the more recent additions to the list of compact smartphones. The Galaxy S22 has all the makings of an excellent compact smartphone with its 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50 MP triple cameras, and premium design. Samsung also offers four years of major Android updates with the Galaxy S22 series, so you’re also covered on the software side.

Apple iPhone 13 mini | Rs 69,900 | The iPhone 13 mini is the most compact phone on our list but doesn’t fall short on the hardware and software fronts. The iPhone 13 mini boasts a 5G A15 Bionic chipset, a vibrant AMOLED display, advanced dual cameras, and excellent software. The iPhone 13 mini also managed to solve the battery woes of its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 13 | Rs 79,900 | The iPhone 13 may not be as compact as the 5.4-inch ‘mini’, but the mildly larger 6.1-inch screen comes with a bigger battery. Additionally, it features all the same great hardware and software aspects of the iPhone 13 mini.

Asus 8z | Rs 42,999 | The Asus 8z is another good compact Android smartphone if you don’t have 70K to shell out on a phone, although the caveat here is that it uses an older Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the other hand, the Asus 8z comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Asus 8z offers excellent value and can take on just about any smartphone in the segment.

Apple iPhone 12 mini | Rs 50,099 | If you are looking for a compact and affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 12 mini is worth considering, despite the fact that it is over a year old. The A14 Bionic chip is still one of the fastest, on par with the Snapdragon 888, while the phone also has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual 12 MP cameras, an IP68 rating, and the latest iOS software.

Apple iPhone 12 | Rs 60,399 | The iPhone 12 features the same specifications as the iPhone 12 mini, but the former has a larger display and battery. Additionally, it features all the same great hardware and software aspects of the iPhone 13 mini.

Samsung Galaxy S21 | Rs 59,999 | The Galaxy S21 5G is another good option if you are looking for a compact Android smartphone. The Galaxy S21 5G features an Exynos 2100 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, an IP68 rating, and a 12 MP triple-camera setup. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S22 is the better option, overall specifications considered, despite the almost 12K price difference.

Google Pixel 5 | Rs 64,999 | Yes, you can buy the Google Pixel 5 on Amazon India for less than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The Pixel 5 5G features a mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 12.2 MP primary sensor paired with a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 90Hz OLED display. You also get Google’s clean stock Android experience on the Pixel 5a.