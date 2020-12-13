From Dell Alienware Area-51m R2 to Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, these are the best gaming laptops of 2020

With the new mobile RTX graphics, gaming laptops have achieved huge leaps in performance over the past couple of years. But while AMD briefly disrupted the market with new mobile Ryzen 4000 H series chips, Intel has continued its domination in laptop gaming, pushing out a new 10th Gen H series of processors to power the gaming laptops of 2020. Nvidia also brought new RTX Super cards into the fray, offering marginal increases in performance over standard RTX cards. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best gaming laptops of 2020.

Most Powerful Gaming Laptop 2020 | The Dell Alienware Area-51m R2 is our pick for the most powerful laptop of 2020. The Area-51m R2 packs a full-blown, desktop-grade Intel Core i9-10900K CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU. Because of the size and thickness of the chassis, the Area-51m can deliver optimized cooling for that powerful hardware. The laptop or desktop replacement, whatever you want to call it, is also equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel that with 300Hz and 360Hz refresh rate options, with the latter also offering G-Sync.

Best Gaming Laptop 2020 | As powerful as the Area-51m R2 is, it is simply too big and heavy to be considered as the best mobile gaming machine. That honour goes to the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15. While the Duo 15 can go toe-to-toe with the best gaming laptops out there, the one thing that makes it exceptional is the fact that is has a second screen. And because the second screen is at an angle, it is much easier to use. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 truly is the gaming laptop for the future and more-than-worthy of the title of best gaming laptop of 2020.

Best Value-Oriented Premium Laptop | The one thing that all premium gaming laptops have in common is their hefty price tags. However, one laptop stands out from the competition in this aspect. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is our pick for the best or probably only value-oriented premium gaming laptop. The Helios 300 packs a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, a 240Hz IPS panel, and an all-metal chassis. And all of this will only cost you Rs 1,39,990, a good Rs 50,000 more than similarly configured machines. It is also the only gaming laptop in India with an RTX 2070 graphics card that is available under 1.5 lacs. It is more like the ‘flagship killer’ of gaming laptops.

Best 17-inch Gaming Laptop 2020 | While the Alienware Area-51m R2 was our pick for the most powerful gaming laptop; at around 4.7 kg, it is more of a desktop replacement than a laptop. So, if you are looking for the most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop that won’t break your back, look no further than the MSI GE75 Raider. The GE75 Raider can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 and up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU. In terms of raw gaming performance, we only see desktop replacements like the Area-51m and MSI’s own GT 76 Titan keeping outpacing the Raider GE75.

Best Thin and Light Gaming Laptop 2020 | The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 breaks from traditional gaming laptop norms. There’s literally nothing about this laptop that screams ‘gaming’, at least on the outside. Additionally, its slim and portable design makes it feel more like an ultrabook than a gaming laptop. But make no mistake, the Zephyrus G14 is no slouch, backed with an AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips and up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU; this is the best compact gaming laptop for 2020. If you are looking for a high-performance ultraportable laptop that can deliver power-packed performance, then the G14 is the way to go. And go, it can. With an average battery life of over eight hours when you aren’t gaming, the G14 is also the gaming laptop with the best battery.

Best Mid-Range Gaming Laptop 2020 | For our picks for the best mid-range gaming laptop of 2020, we’ve narrowed it down to two options, the MSI GF65 and Acer Predator Helios 300. Both laptops are pretty similarly configured with 144Hz displays, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. However, the one difference here is the fact that the MSI GF65 uses a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, while the Helios 300 opts for a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Both laptops are also similarly priced at Rs 94,990. While MSI does offer an updated version of the GF65 with 10th Gen Intel hardware, we couldn’t find one listed online. And even though we haven’t tested out both laptops, the 9th Gen Core i7 GF65 Thin should have the advantage here.