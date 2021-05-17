From Call of Duty to FIFA 21: Here are some of the best PS5 games that will push the next-gen console to its limits

Getting a PS5 or the Digital Edition of the console is no walk in the park. With the recent chip shortage which is hampering production about to continue until 2022. However, if you were among the lucky few to pre-order a PlayStation 5 ( Review ) console today, the next step would be deciding which games to get. So, here’s a list of some of the best PS5 games you can opt for as soon as you get your console.

PS5 Plus | If you don’t have a lavish budget to spend on PS5 games, then we’d recommend opting for a Plus membership (Rs 499/per month). The Plus membership gives you access to a handful of free games that you can download so long as your membership is active. Additionally, you also get discounts on a number of titles that will save you a few bucks. It also enables online gaming for those who wish to compete in multiplayer mode on various titles.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | This action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games offers the perfect introduction to the PS5’s ability to pump out stunning visuals with the aid of real-time ray tracing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | The latest Call of Duty title is the best way to experience the high frame rates offered by the PS5. Whether you want to dive into the campaigns or indulge in competitive multiplayer, this first-person shooter

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Assassin's Creed Valhalla only serves to strengthen the franchise, displaying Ubisoft’s ability to consistently deliver stunning gameplay with compelling stories. In Valhalla, every choice and decision of a player affects the world of the game in real-time, making it more interactive than previous editions of the game.

Demon's Souls | The PS5 remake of Demon's Souls showcases just how much graphics have improved over the PS3. The game on the PS5 looks amazing, while still managing to say true to the source material. The game won’t just push the limits of the hardware but will also test your metal as a gamer.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank are back with some stunning visuals in Rift Apart. This game is set to push the limits of the PlayStation’s new SSD, which promises to make loading screens a thing of the past.

Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West picks up where Horizon Zero Dawn left off, with Aloy heading out west to the post-apocalyptic ruins of America. Sony showcased some new gameplay elements, like underwater exploration and new robotic monsters to battle.

FIFA 21 | If you are a football fan, then FIFA’s spot on this list should be pretty obvious. FIFA is always better experienced when playing against friends or with them in Co-op mode. Thankfully, PS5 players can compete or co-ordinate with PS4 players.

Cyberpunk 2077 | Regardless of its various complications during launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most graphically intensive and narratively compelling games of 2020. CD Projekt’s masterpiece was undoubtedly developed to push the limits of gaming and there’s no better system to do it on than the PS5.

Godfall | Godfall is an action role-playing game developed by Counterplay Games. This looter-slasher features fast-paced melee combat, striking an intricate balance between storytelling and edgy gameplay.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | As one of the first games to arrive on the PS5, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition takes advantage of the PS5’s powerful hardware to deliver an immersive gaming experience, bringing stunning visuals to a captivating hack and slasher.