From budget OLED laptops to an M1-powered MacBook: Here are some of the best laptop deals on Amazon and Flipkart

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i | Flipkart | Rs 28,990 | The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i with a 360-degree convertible design is a budget friendly 2 in 1 laptop tailor-made for e-learning. The notebook comes with an 11.6-inch HD IPS touch display, 2W stereo speakers, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a dual-core Intel Celeron CPU.

Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) | Amazon | Rs 39,990 | The new Asus VivoBook 14 is available at a discounted price of Amazon and is one of the best consumer notebooks under Rs 40,000. The notebook comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. You can also get the 10th Gen model on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 31,990.

Realme Book | Flipkart | Rs 41,999 | The Realme Book is another good budget laptop that delivers solid specs and a 2K IPS display with an advertised 400 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, you can also get the Intel Evo certified Core i5 model for Rs 53,999.

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) | Flipkart | Rs 46,990 | The Asus VivoBook K15 is the only laptop under Rs 50,000 to feature an OLED display. The notebook also comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

RedmiBook Pro | Flipkart | Rs 44,999 | The RedmiBook Pro is an excellent sub-50K laptop for everyday productivity tasks. The notebook features an 11th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage as well as a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

MSI Modern 14 | Flipkart | Rs 47,990 | The MSI Modern 14 is an excellent sub-50K consumer notebook that comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU with six cores, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch Full HD IPS display.

Dell Vostro 3405 | Amazon | Rs 49,490 | The Vostro laptop is excellent to handle every-day productivity tasks. It features a 14-inch Full HD display, a Ryzen 5 3500U CPU with integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Swift 3 | Flipkart | Rs 54,990 | The new Swift 3 is an excellent productivity-centric machine that offers Intel’s Evo certification without breaking the bank. The Swift 3 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Fujitsu UH-X | Amazon | Rs 59,990 | The is a premium 13-inch laptop that offers premium specs and a solid build without breaking the bank. The laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch Full HD display with 400 nits of peak brightness.

Dell Inspiron 7415 | Flipkart | Rs 69,990 | The Inspiron 7415 is a mid-range 2-in-1 laptop that features an impressive spec sheet and comes with an Active Pen. The notebook also opts for an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo | Flipkart | Rs 77,990 | The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is an excellent laptop on balance, offering an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch Full HD IPS display.

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED | Amazon | Rs 74,490 | Unlike the VivoBook mentioned above, the ZenBook OLED model features a more premium build and comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro | Amazon | Rs 78,990 | The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with dedicated Nvidia MX450 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch QHD display.

Apple MacBook Air M1 | Flipkart | Rs 83,990 | The M1 powered MacBook Air might not be as powerful as its Pro counterparts, but it offers excellent value for designers and editors. The M1 chip here is one of the best in the business and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.