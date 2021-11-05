From Asus to Alienware: Here are some unbelievable deals on gaming laptops during this festive season

As the festive season is soon coming to a close, there seems to be no better time than the present to buy a gaming laptop in India. After a bit of research, we’ve listed some of the best deals on gaming laptops Amazon and Flipkart. It is worth noting that the prices of the laptops on our list don’t account for the additional discounts and benefits from bank offers.

Acer Nitro 5 | Amazon | Rs 67,990 | The Nitro 5 is one of the best budget gaming laptops in the market and is now available at an unbelievable price on Amazon. The laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and hybrid storage (256GB SSD + 1TB HDD). However, the biggest stars of the show here are the 144Hz Full HD display, an RGB backlit keyboard, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 mobile GPU.

MSI GF63 Thin | Flipkart | Rs 62,990 | At its discounted price, the MSI GF63 Thin was the most affordable RTX 30-series laptop we could find in India. The GF63 Thin features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a Full HD 144Hz IPS panel.

Dell G15 (2021) | Amazon | Rs 73,990 | Dell’s affordable gaming laptop arrives with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The G15 also boasts an RTX 3050 GPU and a 120Hz Full HD IPS display.

HP Victus | Amazon | Rs 72,990 | The recently launched HP Victus is another solid affordable gaming laptop. The Victus brings an AMD Ryzen 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 mobile GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | Flipkart | Rs 99,990 | The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops in India in terms of value. The gaming laptop boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz FHD display, and hybrid storage (1TB HDD + 256GB SDD).

MSI GF65 Thin | Flipkart | Rs 86,990 | The GF65 Thin is the most affordable gaming laptop to use an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The notebook features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 144Hz Full HD display. Additionally, you can also get the 10th Gen Core i7 model will set you back Rs 94,990.

Asus TUF Dash Series | Amazon and Flipkart | Starting Price Rs 66,990 | Asus is offering discounts on its new TUF Dash laptops. The TUF Dash Series notebooks arrive with an 11th Gen Intel CPUs (Core i5 & Core i7), Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics up to an RTX 3060, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Full HD 144Hz IPS displays. Lastly, the TUF Dash F15 (2021) with an Nvidia RTX 3070 and an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU is also available for Rs 1,24,990 on Amazon and Flipkart, making it the most affordable RTX 3070 laptop on the market.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 | Rs 1,39,990 | The G15 (2021) is another excellent mid-range gaming laptop that has the power and cooling to go the distance. The G15 features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The notebook also comes with 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 | Dell Website | Rs 1,49,990 | The Alienware M15 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PICe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Amazon | Rs 1,69,990 | The Legion 5 Pro we tested with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,69,990 on Amazon India. The Legion 5 Pro is one of the best RTX 3070, if not the best, gaming laptops on the market. It also comes with a 16-inch QHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, an RGB backlit keyboard, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Amazon & Flipkart | The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is available for Rs 2,06,490 on Amazon and Rs 2,10,990 on Flipkart. The ROG Strix Scar 15 brings top-tier flagship specs at a massive discount. The notebook comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate.