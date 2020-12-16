Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale kicks off on December 18: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is set to go live on December 18, December 17 (12 noon) if you are a ‘Plus’ user. The company’s latest sale is bringing big discounts on smartphones. Apart from price cuts, Flipkart is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on transactions made via SBI debit cards and SBI Yono platform. Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days.

LG Wing | Rs 64,990 | LG recently introduced an innovative new smartphone in the form of the LG Wing, a dual-display smartphone that is unlike anything we’ve seen before. While there’s nothing special about the spec sheet, the swivel second screen concept is what makes this a pretty exciting phone to look out for. Moreover, it is available with a Rs 5,000 discount during Flipkart’s sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 | Rs 44,999 | The Asus ROG Phone 3 has got yet another price cut and will now be available from Rs 44,999. ROG Phone 3 is arguably the best gaming phone in the world and a spec-sheet monster. The phone packs a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED panel, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, as well as a new and improved cooling system.

Realme X50 Pro | Rs 34,999 | The Realme X50 Pro has its fair share of issues but is still one of the best flagship killers in the market. The X50 Pro features six cameras in total, a flagship 5G chip, a 90Hz OLED panel, and super-fast 65W fast charging support.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Rs 32,999 | Apple budget iPhone SE (2020) is currently available for as low as Rs 32,999. The iPhone SE (2020) offers a lot of power in a small form factor. For more details on the iPhone SE (2020) head on over to the link.

LG G8X | Rs 27,990 | If you are looking for a dual-screen experience without the hefty price tag of the Galaxy Fold; then the LG G8X is the perfect phone for you. The G8X packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC, an OLED display, an IP 68 rating, and a capable dual-camera setup. While the G8X doesn’t provide the phablet experience of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it does give you two screens to work with.

Poco X3 | Rs 15, 999 | The Poco X3 is now available starting from Rs 15,999. The Poco X3 is the only phone in India powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC. The phone also comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup, massive 6,000 mAh battery, as well as a smooth 120Hz LCD panel. The Poco X3 also features LiquidCool Technology Plus to keep the phone cool while gaming.

Realme 6 | Rs 12,999 | Another value-oriented handset available during the sale is the Realme 6. The phone is available for as low as Rs 12,999 during the sale. The Realme 6 features a gaming-oriented mid-range chipset, a 90Hz display, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Check out our full review of the Realme 6 here.

Moto G9 | Rs 9,999 | Another great budget phone available on discount during the sale is the Moto G9. The new price cut during the sale makes the Moto G9 one of the best, if not the best, smartphones under 10000 rupees in India. The phone packs a Snapdragon 662 SoC, a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP primary camera, and excellent software.