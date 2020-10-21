Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale last day: Check out best deals on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S20+ | If you haven’t bought a new smartphone yet, you’ll be pleased to know that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available for Rs 49,999. Additionally, you can buy the phone for just Rs 35,198 for the first year through the Smart Upgrade plan. The Galaxy S20 Plus is arguably the best flagship you can buy during these festive sales. The S20+ is arguably one of the best flagship smartphones of 2020, originally unveiled in India for Rs 73,999, and is currently priced at Rs 63,990 on Amazon.