Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale last day: Check out best deals on mobile phones

If you are still planning on buying a new smartphone, here are the best offers on the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Carlsen Martin Samsung Galaxy S20+ | If you haven’t bought a new smartphone yet, you’ll be pleased to know that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available for Rs 49,999. Additionally, you can buy the phone for just Rs 35,198 for the first year through the Smart Upgrade plan. The Galaxy S20 Plus is arguably the best flagship you can buy during these festive sales. The S20+ is arguably one of the best flagship smartphones of 2020, originally unveiled in India for Rs 73,999, and is currently priced at Rs 63,990 on Amazon. Motorola Edge+ | Want to access a 108 MP camera without the massive price tag of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra: Then, the Motorola Edge+ maybe worth a look. The Edge+ is currently available for Rs 64,999 during the sale, down from its original Rs 74,999 price. The Edge+ features a 5G flagship chipset, a high refresh rate OLED display, and a massive battery. Apple iPhone 11 Pro | Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is also available on sale on Flipkart, starting from Rs 79,999. And while the iPhone 11 Pro is an excellent smartphone and might just be worth the 80K price, the iPhone 12 isn’t far from debuting in India. So, if you don’t care about a telephoto camera, you should definitely hold out for the iPhone 12. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | The price of the Galaxy Note 10+ has also seen a big price cut, now available for Rs 54,999. The Note 10+ can be purchased for Rs 38,998 as part of the Smart Upgrade plan. The Note 10+ was unveiled in August last year and can easily go toe-to-toe against the Galaxy Note 20. The Note 10+ isn't quite as good as the S20+ but does offer S Pen support if that is important to you. iQOO 3 5G | The iQOO 3 is another great smartphone worth considering. The iQOO 3 is a performance monster, equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chip. At a starting price of Rs 29,990, the iQOO 3 is the cheapest Snapdragon 865 SoC in India. You can check out our full review here. Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom | The Realme X3 is available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Realme X3 was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and opts for a 120Hz display and 64 MP quad-camera setup. You can also get the Realme X3 SuperZoom for Rs 24,999, down from its original Rs 27,999 price. Apple iPhone XR | The iPhone XR is also available on sale on Flipkart, with the base model now priced at Rs 36,249. It is worth noting that the iPhone XR is fairly old, and the iPhone 11, which is priced at Rs 49,999 on Amazon India, maybe a better option, despite the additional price. Realme 7 | The Realme 7 is our pick for the best smartphone under 15,000 rupees. The phone has seen a 1K discount during the sale, now starting from Rs 13,999. The Realme 7 features a gaming-oriented mid-range chip, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 90Hz display. Realme Narzo 20 Pro | Want to access the super-fast charging speeds of phones like the Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 8T on a budget? If yes, then look no further than the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The phone is available for Rs 13,999 during the sale. The phone is bundled with a 65W fast charging adapter in the box. Poco C3 | The recently unveiled Poco C3 is currently available for Rs 6,749 during Flipkart’s festive sale. The C3 offers excellent value for its price and is arguably one of the best smartphones under 7000 rupees. Motorola Razr (2019) | The Motorola Razr has seen its biggest price cut yet, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The 2019 Razr is now available for Rs 84,999, a 40K price cut from its original launch price. The Motorola Razr (2019) is a flip smartphone with mid-range specifications. It is worth noting that there is a new variant of the Razr, which features major improvements over its predecessor but will set you back Rs 1,24,999. First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:16 pm