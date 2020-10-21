Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: In case you aren't done yet, here are the best deals on tech products

Flipkart's mega festive sale is set to conclude later today. Carlsen Martin Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale has seen a number of deals across different product categories. Electronics and accessories have received massive discounts during the past few days of sale. Even though, we are only a few hours away from concluding Flipkart’s festive sale, there are still some excellent tech deals still awaiting those still hunting for gadgets. Best deals on laptops | At Rs 47,990, the Asus VivoBook 14 is the best laptop you can buy under Rs 50,000. The notebook features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and Hybrid (HDD+SSD) storage. Looking to buy a good budget laptop during the sale, then the Lenovo Ideapad S145 is a great pick, offering a well-rounded machine at an affordable price of Rs 31,990. If you want to get a premium laptop, then the Apple MacBook Air is available for Rs 83,990, down from its original Rs 92,990 price. Best deals on tablets | The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite was launched for Rs 22,990 earlier this year. However, it is available for Rs 16,990 during the Flipkart sale. If you are looking for a budget tablet, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is available from Rs 8,999. Best gaming laptop deal | MSI GF65 Thin is the best gaming laptop deal during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. For its sub-75,000 price, the GF65 rocks a powerful combination of a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and GTX 1660Ti GPU. The notebook is also equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The GF65 also features a 144Hz IPS panel to allow users to fully utilise its powerful hardware. Best deals on mobile phones | If you haven’t bought a new smartphone yet, you’ll be pleased to know that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available for Rs 49,999. Additionally, you can buy the phone for just Rs 35,198 for the first year through the smart upgrade plan. Another great option, if you are working with a budget, is the Realme X3 and iQOO 3, which are available from Rs 21,999 and Rs 29,990, respectively. Best deals on smart watches | The Oppo Watch is now available for Rs 12,990, down from its original Rs 14,990 price. If you are looking to buy a smart watch under Rs 10,000, the Fitbit Versa Special Edition (Rs 7,999) and Honor Magic Watch 2 (Rs 9,999) are worth considering. The Realme Watch is another great option, available for just Rs 2,999, making it one of the best smartwatches under Rs 3,000. Best deals on TWS earbuds | If you are looking for a pair of premium true wireless earbuds, then the Sony WF-H800 is worth considering. Sony’s TWS earbuds are available for Rs 7,999 during Flipkart’s sale. The Jabra Elite 65t is now available for as low as Rs 4,999 and is one of the best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000. The JBL C100TWS are also available on discount, now priced at Rs 2,799, making it a particularly good option if price matters to you. Best deals on hard drives | If you are looking for super-fast external SSD, then the Samsung T7 External SSD is worth considering. Samsung’s external SSD offers 500GB of storage and costs Rs 6,999 on Flipkart. If you are looking to upgrade your PC storage, the 250GB WD Blue SN550 PCIe M.2 SSD is available for Rs 3,999. Best deals on TVs | Realme has slashed the price of two of their TV models on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The 43-inch Full HD Realme TV will set you back Rs 19,999, down from its original Rs 21,999 launch price, while the 32-inch HD Ready TV has also received a Rs 1,000 price cut, now available for Rs 11,999. Best deals on speakers | Want to buy a powerful soundbar, then you will be pleased to know that the Samsung HW-T42E/XL is an excellent option. Samsung’s soundbar features an output of 150W and is Bluetooth enabled, which means no wire tangling. While Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers are currently available at discounted prices, none of them can keep up with the Mi Smart Speaker in terms of price and sound output. The Mi Smart Speaker is available for Rs 2,999 during the sale and can deliver audio output comparable to that of Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio, which are more than twice as expensive. First Published on Oct 21, 2020 05:33 pm