Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: In case you aren't done yet, here are the best deals on tech products

Best deals on speakers | Want to buy a powerful soundbar, then you will be pleased to know that the Samsung HW-T42E/XL is an excellent option. Samsung’s soundbar features an output of 150W and is Bluetooth enabled, which means no wire tangling. While Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers are currently available at discounted prices, none of them can keep up with the Mi Smart Speaker in terms of price and sound output. The Mi Smart Speaker is available for Rs 2,999 during the sale and can deliver audio output comparable to that of Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio, which are more than twice as expensive.