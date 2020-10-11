Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are some of the best tech deals so far

In the market for a premium 55-inch TV, then here are some great deals from the best. The 55-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV with will be available for under 50K on Amazon. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K UHD Smart TV will set you back less than Rs 60,000 during Amazon’s sale. Sony’s Bravia lineup features some of the best picture quality in this segment. Looking to make the jump from LED to QLED, then The Serif Series from Samsung is the way to go. The Serif TV will be priced under Rs 70,000 for the base 43-inch model during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.