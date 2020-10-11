Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are some of the best tech deals so far

Here are the best tech deals up for grabs during the festival sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Moneycontrol News If you are looking to upgrade to a 2020 flagship, then Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is the place to be. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available for Rs 49,999 during the sale, although you will be able to get the device as low as Rs 35,198 using the Smart Upgrade plan. The Galaxy S20 Plus is a full-blown flagship and is still one of the best smartphones of 2020. Want to make the switch from Android to Apple or upgrade your old iPhone, then there is no better place than Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The iPhone 11 is getting a huge price cut and will be available in the sub-50K segment during the sale. The iPhone 11 brings the same chipset and incredible cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro, without the telephoto lens. It is worth noting that Apple is expected to announce a new Mini version of the iPhone, which will be cheaper than the regular vanilla iPhone. The Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are arriving in India in November. However, the upcoming Xbox console will set you back 50K, and we assume the PS5 will be the same. But the toned-down Xbox Series S is getting a price cut on Flipkart, even before it launches. The Xbox Series S will be available for Rs 29,999, which is a big deal considering the console has not yet launched. The Xbox Series S will be available for purchase in India on November 10 for Rs 34,990. Want to know the difference between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S? The Bose Home 300 smart speaker will be available for under Rs 20,000 during Amazon’s sale. The smart speaker is currently priced at around Rs 23,000. The speaker will offer powerful audio with intelligent voice assistance with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. If you are looking to add some smart accessories to your home, Amazon will be offering deals across its Echo and Fire TV range. The Echo Input portable smart speaker will be priced at Rs 2,749, while the Echo Dot with a Wipro smart bulb will set you back Rs 2,299. Amazon is also offering up to 40 percent off on all Mi Fire TV Sticks (Standard, Lite, 4K). Additionally, the Echo Show and Kindle E-Reader are also getting discounts. In the market for a premium 55-inch TV, then here are some great deals from the best. The 55-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV with will be available for under 50K on Amazon. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K UHD Smart TV will set you back less than Rs 60,000 during Amazon’s sale. Sony’s Bravia lineup features some of the best picture quality in this segment. Looking to make the jump from LED to QLED, then The Serif Series from Samsung is the way to go. The Serif TV will be priced under Rs 70,000 for the base 43-inch model during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. Need a decent audio system to go with your smart TV, then the Samsung T45E 2.1 Soundbar is an excellent option. While Samsung’s soundbar is currently priced at Rs 11,999, it will get a discount during Amazon’s sale, which will make it one of the best soundbars under Rs 10,000. The LG G8X ThinQ offers a dual-screen smartphone experience without the hefty price tag of the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr. However, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, the dual-screen smartphone experience will be even more accessible to consumers. The G8X ThinQ will be available at Rs 19,990 onwards during the sale. Considering the G8X ThinQ is a 2019 flagship, the phone is still pretty capable, making this arguably one of the best deals during the sale. First Published on Oct 11, 2020 02:32 pm