Father's Day Gifting Ideas: Here are some of the best tech products to make work-from-home life easier

Multiport Charging Solutions: While working from home, your smartphone is used continuously for voice or video calls. This greatly impacts the battery and can often result in your phone showing low battery within the first few hours of the day. In this scenario, it's best to have a fast charger handy to boost your phone and not lose out on the productive hours of the day. Not all smartphones come with fast chargers, while the new iPhones don't ship with a charger at all. This is where a high-quality fast charger such as the AMX XP60 (Rs 1,899) proves to be handy. The charger has 4 USB ports—3 USB 3 ports deliver up to 17W charging each and a 45W USB-C port with power delivery support. You can charge your phones, iPad and even some laptops such as MacBook Air with this adapter.

Oppo Band Style: This fitness band comes with an Oxygen saturation level tracker that will track the vitals even when the wearer is asleep. The Oppo Band Style is essentially a health companion that comes with 12 in-built workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket and yoga. It is priced at Rs 2,799. However, if you are lucky, the smart band is available on Amazon India at times for Rs 2,499.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Gold/ Pure Cool Air Purifier: It is believed that having a clean and comfortable workspace helps boost productivity and focus. With many working from home, it is essential to have a clean working environment. Dyson has a range of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers that help maintain a dust-free environment and lower indoor air pollution. The V11 Absolute Gold is the company's current premium vacuum cleaner. If you want something more affordable, check the Dyson V7. We have also reviewed their Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier, which : It is believed that having a clean and comfortable workspace helps boost productivity and focus. With many working from home, it is essential to have a clean working environment. Dyson has a range of vacuum cleaners and air purifiers that help maintain a dust-free environment and lower indoor air pollution. The V11 Absolute Gold is the company's current premium vacuum cleaner. If you want something more affordable, check the Dyson V7. We have also reviewed their Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier, which you can check by clicking here

Casio G-Shock GBD100These days most smartwatches offer the same subtle look to play it safe. While they do look premium, some might prefer a rugged-looking smartwatch. The Casio G-Shock GBD100 is one such offering that combines the functionality of a smartwatch with a rugged design. It also comes with standard features like a step tracker (pedometer), interval timers (up to 20 sets of five timers each), lap time measurement (up to 140 records for up to 100 runs), and calories burned measurement.

Qubo Mini UPS Plus: Having an uninterrupted internet connection is essential for a smooth work- from-home experience. Even a short duration power cut can lead to missing out on meetings or key deadlines. Qubo's new power back works as a UPS for your wi-fi router. The UPS has a compact design but packs a high-quality battery inside to offer a prolonged battery life. Moreover, it is priced affordably at 1,990.

While we are talking about staying connected, Microsoft Teams has a feature called Together Mode that simulates virtual environments like that in a living room or a coffee shop with your dad. The feature can help those feel at home when they are away from their family members on Father's Day. The feature is free for use on the Microsoft Teams app and the web client.

HP Chromebook 14C: Having a reliable work machine is essential. While there are plenty of such options, most of them come with a bulky design. There are select thin and lightweight laptops that do not compromise on the key parameters for a great experience. HP's Chromebook 14C is one such offering. It also comes with a 360-degree hinge and claims to offer a long-lasting battery life. The official price of this HP Chromebook is Rs 46,999.

ATH-M20X headphones & ATGM2 microphone combo: Whether web conferences, podcasting, or gaming ATH-M20X headphones & ATGM2 microphone combo at Rs 11,999 is a great choice. Together, they make for a perfect communication headset, remove the mic & ATH-M20x is ready for some studio work or just pure music listening.