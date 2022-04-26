Elon Musk strikes deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion; a look at the largest tech acquisitions ever

1 | Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in 2022 | Microsoft acquired the gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making the largest tech acquisition in history. The all-cash transaction deal is helping Microsoft combat its gaming rival. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. (Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

2 | Dell buys EMC for $67 billion in 2015 | Dell acquired network storage giant EMC Corporation which allowed Dell to push further into corporate computing services. The combination of Dell and EMC is aimed at creating the world’s largest privately controlled, integrated technology company. (Image: Reuters)

3 | Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 | Billionaire Elon Musk strikes a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in an all-cash transaction. Musk aims to make Twitter a platform for free speech. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

4 | Avago Technologies buys Broadcom for $37 billion in 2015 | Avago Technologies bought Broadcom Corp, best known for its connectivity chips, in a $37 billion cash and stock deal, making the largest merger of chipmakers ever. (Image: Reuters)

5 | AMD buys Xlinix for $35 billion in 2020 | Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) bought its chip-making rival Xlinix in an all-stock deal, which allowed AMD to compete with Intel Corp in the data centre chip market. (Image: Forbes)