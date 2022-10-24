Check out these cool Diwali gifting options for tech enthusiasts | iPhone 14 Pro to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro | Rs 1,29,900 | The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by a new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that has 16 billion transistors. The iPhone 14 Pro now gets an updated 48 MP quad-pixel main camera sensor. The quad-pixel sensor has an f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length. It also comes with improved ultrawide and telephoto cameras for better night photography. The 12 MP Autofocus front camera from the vanilla iPhone 14 is also available on the ‘Pro’ models. Apart from excellent cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro also comes with one of the best OLED displays and battery life in the segment.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde | Rs 41,900 | The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time. This latest purification machine removes 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology.

Apple Watch Series 8 | Rs 45,900 | The Apple Watch Series 8 is arguably one of the best smartwatches on the market. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a powerful sensor for in-depth heath and fitness training. The watch features a premium build and comes in different designs and straps. The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and a faster chip.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | Rs 17,999 | The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company’s latest flagship TWS earbuds and come with advanced audio and ANC features. Samsung’s latest flagship earbuds feature superior Hi-Fi 24bit Audio which offers a high-dynamic range for crystal clear sound. The new Samsung seamless codec (SSC HiFi) enables quality music is enabled and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in Graphite, White and Bora Purple colours.

Realme Vacuum Cleaner | Rs 24,999 | Realme vacuum cleaner comes with the outstanding advantage of 2-in-1 Vacuum + Mop. The user-friendly features like Auto recharge, low noise operation, and google, and Alexa voice assistants. The Realme vacuum cleaner comes with 52000mAh big battery, 300ml electronic water tank, 600ml dust box, and 3000 Pa ultimate suction with LIDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation System.

Google Pixel 6a | Rs 34,199 | When it comes to smartphones, the Pixel 6a offers the best balance between software and hardware in the sub-40K segment. The Pixel 6a comes with Google’s Tensor chip, a dual-camera setup, and a surprisingly good OLED display. The Pixel 6a boasts a dual-camera setup and a larger battery than its predecessor.

Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds | Rs 32,695 | Logitech’s Zone TWS earbuds arrive with active noise cancellation. They are designed to offer superior performance for video calls and meetings, while featuring a built-in with native Bluetooth. The Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, in Rose and Graphite colour options.

Realme GT Neo 3T | Rs 29,999 | The Realme GT Neo 3T was only recently unveiled in India and is already up for discount through Flipkart. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs 3,700 using a credit or debit card from any bank, taking the price down to Rs 26,299. Additionally, HDFC Bank card users can avail even greater discounts, up to Rs 6,700. The Realme GT Neo 3T features a Snapdragon 870 SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | Rs 1,49,990 | The ROG Zephyrus G14 brings powerful all-AMD hardware in a portable form factor. The Zephyrus G14 features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU paired with the Radeon RX 6700S graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The notebook boasts a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Xbox Series S | Rs 31,600 | The next generation gaming console from Microsoft packs in a punch when it comes to performance, power, and portability. The console features the Xbox Velocity Architecture for high-speed gaming, a custom-build 512 GB NVMe SSD to reduce the loading time, and it comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller for easy gaming. It delivers just over full-HD (up to 1440p) resolution, but it still sticks to that 60fps promise and can go up to 4K as well with hardware scaling.

JBL Xtreme 3 | Rs 25,999 | JBL Xtreme 3 comes with focus on field-filling sound tied with a strap for lugging from park to pool to beach and back again – and the strap has a bottle opener built in! It has a 100W of power on offer, but the sound is surprisingly subtle and has two 7cm woofers for low frequencies and two 20mm tweeters for the highs, In addition, it can help you speak to your smartphone's voice assistant too and has Bluetooth 5.1.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) | Rs 89,990 | The Garmin Epix is a high-end sports watch meant for professional athletes, fitness junkies and adventure seekers. It is a complete high-end sports watch. The watch offers some of the most comprehensive and accurate activity and health tracking we’ve seen. And then there’s the vibrant display, excellent battery life, durable construction, and eye-catching design.

MSI CreatorPro | Rs 1,24,990 | The CreatorPro arrives with 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX A1000 laptop GPU. The laptop also comes with a 16-inch QHD+ panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The notebook also features 1TB of storage and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.