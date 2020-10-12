Building A Panopticon | A look at how countries are using surveillance technology

India, Australia, Brazil and several European countries utilise tech from both the US and China, while other nations rely on Chinese technology alone. Moneycontrol News A large number of countries around the world are now using surveillance technology, including facial recognition, in full or in part. Many countries are combining Chinese tech with surveillance gadgets made in the United States, among them the US and China themselves. (Image: News18 Creative) Use of artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance among countries: Despite the criticism about surveillance infringing on public freedoms, liberal democracies are most likely to use the technology. (Image: News18 Creative) Countries by origin of AI surveillance/ facial recognition technology in use. India, Australia, Brazil and several European countries utilise tech from both the US and China, while other nations rely on Chinese technology alone. (Image: News18 Creative) Leading companies contributing to AI surveillance. (Image: News18 Creative) Facial recognition technology is now common in a growing number of places, from public CCTV cameras to biometric identification systems in airports and beyond. (Image: News18 Creative) Current state of facial recognition around the world. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:49 pm