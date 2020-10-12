172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|building-a-panopticon-a-look-at-how-countries-are-using-surveillance-technology-5954141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Building A Panopticon | A look at how countries are using surveillance technology

India, Australia, Brazil and several European countries utilise tech from both the US and China, while other nations rely on Chinese technology alone.

Moneycontrol News
A large number of countries around the world are now using surveillance technology, including facial recognition, in full or in part. Many countries are combining Chinese tech with US-made surveillance gadgets, among them the US and China themselves. India, Australia, Brazil and several European countries too fall in this category while other nations rely on Chinese technology alone. (Image: News18 Creative)

Use of AI surveillance among countries | Despite the criticism about surveillance infringing on public freedoms, liberal democracies are most likely to use the technology. (Image: News18 Creative)

Countries by origin of AI surveillance/ facial recognition technology in use (Image: News18 Creative)

Leading companies contributing to AI surveillance. (Image: News18 Creative)

Facial recognition technology is now common in a growing number of places, from public CCTV cameras to biometric identification systems in airports and beyond. (Image: News18 Creative)

State of facial recognition around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:49 pm

