Budget 2022 | A look at some major tech boost for digital India

Digital Rupee | In Budget 2022, the Modi government introduced Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDS) which will give a big boost to the digital economy. It is proposed to introduce Digital Rupee based on blockchain and other technologies and will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Digital Banking | Union Budget 2022 proposed to set up 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks. Digital banking have grown at a rapid pace in the country. During her Budget presentation, the finance minister announced that the government is encouraging sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach everyone in a consumer-friendly manner.

Digital Payments | The financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23. With this, government want to encourage further adoption of digital payments.

Digital University | A digital university will be set up in India to provide access to student across the country for world-class quality education at their doorstep amid academic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model and country’s best public universities and institutions will collaborate on the network.

e-Passport | Budget 2022 announced that the issuance of Passports of Indians will soon be digitised using embedded chip and futuristic technology to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.(Representational image)

5G | Government will conduct required spectrum auctions in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers during FY 2022-23. Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | An open platform for the national Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. The platform will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities.

Broadband and mobile services in rural areas | The government will allocate 5 percent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas. This will promote R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions.