MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

    Budget 2022 | A look at some major tech boost for digital India

    Finance Minister presented Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1. FM read her speech from a ‘Made in India’ tablet for the second consecutive year. The Union budget 2022-23 focused on the growth of ‘Digital India’. Take a look at the government’s initiatives to promote digital economy and giving a push to technology-enabled development in Budget 2022.

    Priyanka Roshan
    February 01, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
    Digital Rupee | In Budget 2022, Modi government introduced Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDS) which will give a big boost to digital economy. It is proposed to introduce Digital Rupee based on blockchain and other technologies, and will be issue by the Reserve Bank of India starting this year. (Image: Shutterstock)
    Digital Rupee | In Budget 2022, the Modi government introduced Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDS) which will give a big boost to the digital economy. It is proposed to introduce Digital Rupee based on blockchain and other technologies and will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting this year. (Image: Shutterstock)
    Digital Banking | Union Budget 2022 proposed to set up 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks. Digital banking have grown at a rapid pace in the country. During her Budget presentation, finance minister announced that the government is encouraging sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach everyone in a consumer-friendly manner.
    Digital Banking | Union Budget 2022 proposed to set up 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks. Digital banking have grown at a rapid pace in the country. During her Budget presentation, the finance minister announced that the government is encouraging sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach everyone in a consumer-friendly manner.
    Digital Payments | The financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23. With this, government want to encourage further adoption of digital payments.
    Digital Payments | The financial support for digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous Budget will continue in 2022-23. With this, government want to encourage further adoption of digital payments.
    Digital University | A digital university will be set up in India to provide access to student across the country for world-class quality education at their doorstep amid academic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model and country’s best public universities and institutions will collaborate on the network.
    Digital University | A digital university will be set up in India to provide access to student across the country for world-class quality education at their doorstep amid academic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model and country’s best public universities and institutions will collaborate on the network.
    e-Passport | Budget 2022 announced that the issuance of Passports of Indians will soon be digitised using embedded chip and futuristic technology to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.(Representational image)
    e-Passport | Budget 2022 announced that the issuance of Passports of Indians will soon be digitised using embedded chip and futuristic technology to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.(Representational image)
    5G | Government will conduct required spectrum auctions in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers during FY 2022-23. Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.
    5G | Government will conduct required spectrum auctions in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers during FY 2022-23. Telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.
    Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | An open platform for the national Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. The platform will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities.
    Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | An open platform for the national Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. The platform will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities.
    Broadband and mobile services in rural areas | The government will allocate 5 percent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas. This will promote R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions.
    Broadband and mobile services in rural areas | The government will allocate 5 percent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas. This will promote R&D and commercialization of technologies and solutions.
    Drones | ‘Kisan drones’ will be used in farming sector to promote crop assessment, digitalization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients. The government said startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ to establish drones as a service.
    Drones | ‘Kisan drones’ will be used in farming sector to promote crop assessment, digitalization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients. The government said startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ to establish drones as a service.
    Priyanka Roshan
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Business #Digital India #Economy #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Slideshow #Technology #Union Budget 2022
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 08:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.