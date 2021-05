2021 has had no shortage of flagship smartphones, with quite a few dropping every month. We’ve seen several flagship handsets unveiled from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Asus, among other brands. Even though we’re only four months into 2021, we’ve already got a ton of flagship smartphone. Here are some of the best flagship smartphones launched so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Rs 69,999) | When it comes to packing the ultimate hardware in a smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra takes the lead. It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB of RAM that you find on most flagships. However, the smartphone sports a massive island on the ceramic back housing the world's largest smartphone camera sensor. It has a 50MP 1/1.12" GN2 primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and another 48MP telephoto camera with 120x Zoom. The phone also has two displays - one of which is a Mi Band 5 screen on the back. The front has a 6.81-inch 2K+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Rs 1,05,999) | Samsung's top-tier flagship for 2021 is the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The device comes with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. It also comes with a much-improved Exynos 2100 SoC with up to 16GB RAM. The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary camera and two 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 100x Zoom. Click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

OnePlus 9 Pro (Rs 64,999) | The OnePlus 9 Pro is among the best flagship smartphones of 2021. It packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a decent 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone also comes with Hasselblad-tuned triple-cameras on the back and a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz LTPO display.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Rs 1,29,900) | Although launched in October 2020, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is still among the best flagship smartphones of 2021. It comes with a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Apple A14 Bionic SoC, etc.

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Rs 69,999) | Vivo entered the ultra-premium space for the first time with the X60 Pro+. The phone packs excellent camera hardware, including a 1/1.3-inch 50MP ISOCELL sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0. The phone stands apart from the competition with its Vegan Leather back. There's a lot more to this flagship smartphone, which you can know in our Vivo X60 Pro+ review

iQOO 7 Legend (Rs 39,990) | If you are looking for flagship performance at a comparatively affordable price, the iQOO 7 Legend must be a consideration. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and up to 12GB of RAM. Although the battery size is limited to 4000 mAh, it comes with 66W fast charging support.

Mi 11X Pro (Rs 39,999) | Another sub-Rs 40,000 smartphone offering flagship-grade performance is the Mi 11X Pro. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone also has a 108MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Rs 49,999) | The Asus ROG Phone 5 is the best gaming smartphone of 2021. The ROG Phone 5 brings a ton of software and hardware utility to massively improve gaming performance. The handset also has one of the best displays and the biggest batteries of any flagship smartphone. Click here to check our Asus ROG Phone 5 review.

OPPO Find X3 Pro | The OPPO Find X2 Pro was a mighty impressive phone of 2020. OPPO launched its successor, the Find X3 Pro, earlier this year in select markets. It comes with impressive hardware like a Snapdragon 888 SoC, two 50MP camera sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, etc. We can expect the phone to launch soon in India.

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs 79,900) | If you want the same level of performance as the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a much lesser price, consider the Apple iPhone 12. It comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, an Apple A14 Bionic chip, and a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back. Click here to check our Apple iPhone 12 review

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Rs 81,999) | Another capable flagship smartphone from Samsung's stable is the Galaxy S21 Plus. It sits below the top-end S21 Ultra and comes with the same Exynos 2100 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, etc. Click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review

OnePlus 9 (Rs 49,999) | The OnePlus 9 Pro has breached the Rs 60,000 price bracket, making it even more expensive for many people. In case you are looking for a similar experience for a lesser price, consider checking our OnePlus 9 review