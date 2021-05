Combat Motors has just unveiled their latest machine, a 254 kg torque monster called the Wraith. (Image source: Combat Motors)

The Combat Wraith is a very different bike. The brand isn’t all that well known in India, but it is known for some very limited edition motorcycles that look more like they belong in an artist’s studio rather than out on the street. (Image source: Combat Motors)

The Combat Wraith evolves on the design that the company started with. It is built with military-grade lightweight aluminium. But like the rest of the company’s lienup from the F-117 fighter onwards, the unique touches are very visible. By this we mean, the fuel tank, air box, throttle body and even the cam timing cover. They’re all transparent. (Image source: Combat Motors)

Next is the engine. While first place in ‘bigger is better’ goes to the Triumph Rocket 3, the Wraith sports the next best thing. The 2,163cc V-twin engine is capable of 110.5 PS of maximum power and a gut-churning 195 Nm of torque. (Image source: Combat Motors)

That’s not all, the Wraith is also one of the rare motorcycles on the street that features a girder double-wishbone front suspension and an offset cantilever rear monoshock. (Image source: Combat Motors)

But what makes the Wraith truly unique is that it has two set of footpegs with two sets of foot controls. Basically, you can stretch your legs to cruise and bring it back under your legs when you’re feeling sporty. (Image source: Combat Motors)