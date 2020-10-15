Land Rover Defender finally arrives in India: Here's the price, availability, engine and other details

British automotive brand Land Rover has finally launched the Defender in India after a delay of two months. Check out all the details here about the all-new SUV: Swaraj Baggonkar The Land Rover Defender will be available in two body styles - 90 and 110. The 90 is priced at Rs 73.98 lakh while the 110 is priced at Rs 79.94 lakh. Prices have been hiked by Rs 4 lakh compared to those announced in February (Image: Land Rover) The Defender 110 is available immediately while the 90 will be made available in the April-June quarter of next year. A Plug-in Hybrid version will make its way to India later (Image: Land Rover) The 90 and 110 have five variants each but all are powered by a common petrol-fired engine delivering equal peak power. Bookings of the Defender opened in September (Image: Land Rover) Those customers who had booked before Oct 15 will pay the original price. The New Defender will be available at all the 27 Land Rover outlets across India. Customers can also book the Defender online by visiting www.findmeasuv.in (Image: Land Rover) Offered with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 221 kW (300 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, the New Defender is available in two distinct body styles, the very sporty 90 (3 door) and the versatile 110 (5 door) (Image: Land Rover) Defender’s cabin has an ergonomic design that offers 5 + 2 seating configurations with an optional front row centre seat also known as jump seat. The rear load space in the 110 is 231 litres for the 5+2 seater with all rows up, to 2,380 l (litres) for the 5 seater with the second row folded down. (Image: Land Rover) The infotainment system in the New Land Rover Defender includes a 25.4 cm (10 inch) touchscreen with connected navigation pro and a 31.24 cm (12.3 inch) high-definition interactive driver display. It can be personalised to include a full-screen map, phone and media functionality. (Image: Land Rover) The vehicle also offers ClearSight rear mirror, which uses a live video feed to ensure that you always enjoy an unobstructed view & ClearSight ground view which is available as a part of the 3D Surround Camera system. (Image: Land Rover) The vehicle has an optional Meridian Surround Sound System (700 W), which includes 14 speakers and a dual channel subwoofer, heated and cooled seats and premium cabin lighting gives 10 configurable options. (Image: Land Rover) The Land Rover Defender will compete against the Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes-Benz G class and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (Image: Land Rover) First Published on Oct 15, 2020 02:58 pm