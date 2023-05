1/7 We are reaching the halfway point of 2023 and while it has already been an exciting year, there is more in store. Triumph and Bajaj have been working on a new entry-level bike, Royal Enfield’s new adventure bike is highly anticipated and even Harley-Davidson has announced an RE-rivalling bike of its own. Here we have listed six of the most exciting bikes we can’t wait to see on Indian streets. (Representative Image)

2/7 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 | Yes, this has to be at the top of the list. The RE Himalayan 450 is one of this year’s most anticipated motorcycles. This will be the first time Eicher Motors company will be using a liquid-cooled engine so there may be some teething problems, but a new, more powerful ADV from the Indian manufacturer is still very exciting. The new Himalayan will be powered by a 450cc engine that should be capable of producing 40 hp and 45 Nm. This will allow it to better rival other ADVs in the segment such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS. Aside from this, we should also see a decent list of electronics such as a full LED instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. (Image source: Motorcycle News)

3/7 Xpulse 400 | While there is little known about the specs on this bike, the Xpulse 400 is definitely something to look out for. In January this year, Hero MotoCorp entered a new rally bike into the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) alongside the Xpulse 200 4V. This bike, however, was entered into Category A which is reserved for motorcycles with an engine displacement of 400cc and above. According to the bits and pieces we gleaned from around the internet, the Xpulse 400 is expected to be powered by a 421cc single-cylinder capable of producing 40 PS and 40 Nm. Also, seeing as how Hero has already spec’ed the 200 4V for rallies, we should see similar mechanicals such as long-travel suspension and big wheels. There is a very good chance, however, that the production Xpulse could be an ADV and not a dual-sport. (Image source: Zigwheels)

4/7 Triumph-Bajaj | The Triumph-Bajaj lovechild has already been spied a number of times and we already know how it is going to look. Now, we finally have an unveiling date as well. Scheduled for June 27, Triumph and Bajaj will be showcasing the new bike at an event in the UK. It is expected to be powered by a 400cc liquid-cooled engine. The design of the bikes, however, clearly suggest that the bike will be targeting Royal Enfield and more specifically the Hunter 350. For more details, we will just have to wait for June, but for now, we are expecting a price tag around the Rs 3 lakh mark. (Image source: Reddit)

5/7 Harley-Davidson X440 | After just a few glimpses of a new bike, Harley-Davidson has finally revealed its newest Hog, the X440. The X440 has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, which means we get very Indian prices, sub-Rs 3 lakh, if rumours are to be believed. As for the engine, we are expecting to see a 440cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder. The earlier pictures show a low-revving 8,000 rpm ceiling which means we can expect about 38 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque. All of this puts it squarely up against the upcoming Triumph-Bajaj bike. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

6/7 Yamaha MT-07 and YZF-R7 | And finally, Yamaha is also bringing in its mid-capacity bikes, namely the MT-07 and YZF-07. The names, like the MT-15 and YZF-R15, mean the MT-07 is the streetfighter and the YZF-R7 is the sports bike. Both bikes are powered by a 689cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 74 PS of power and 67 Nm of torque. Of course, they are also tuned slightly differently to match their riding styles. Slated for launch after 2023, Yamaha will be bringing a limited number of the bikes to the country. On the other hand, Yamaha has already showcased the MT-03 and YZF-R3 to dealers in India some of whom have already started accepting unofficial bookings. The 300cc bikes are expected to be launched this fiscal year, so expect an announcement soon. (Image source: Yamaha)