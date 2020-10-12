From Jawa 42 to Kawasaki W175, here are all the motorcycles that challenge Royal Enfield’s reign in India

When it comes to the domain of retro-themed bikes in India, Royal Enfield has been king of the field for a long time with the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350. However, in the past few years, there were a few motorcycles that have come up to challenge RE, one in particular with the same kind of sentimental feelings that the Classic 350 seems to bring out in most Indians. This is a list of bikes built around that retro theme designed to induce some kind of nostalgia in the rider.