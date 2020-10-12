From Jawa 42 to Kawasaki W175, here are all the motorcycles that challenge Royal Enfield’s reign in India

When it comes to the domain of retro-themed bikes in India, Royal Enfield has been king of the field for a long time with the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350. Moneycontrol News When it comes to the domain of retro-themed bikes in India, Royal Enfield has been king of the field for a long time with the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350. However, in the past few years, there were a few motorcycles that have come up to challenge RE, one in particular with the same kind of sentimental feelings that the Classic 350 seems to bring out in most Indians. This is a list of bikes built around that retro theme designed to induce some kind of nostalgia in the rider. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 | Rs 1.27 lakh | Starting off with the king, the Bullet 350 is the cheapest bike on this list. It comes with a 346cc single-cylinder engine that produces 19.1 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield Classic 350 | Rs 1.61 lakh | The Classic 350, too uses the same 346cc engine that produces 19.8 PS and 28 Nm. There is nothing really that differentiates the two bikes except for the lack of a rear seat and significantly higher price tag. Jawa | Rs 1.74 lakh | The Jawa, just like the RE bikes up top, tries to build on the nostalgic feeling with its almost legendary sound. The Jawa is powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder capable of 26.51 PS of power and 27.05 Nm of torque. It gets proper old school styling and lots of retro chrome. Jawa 42 | Rs 1.65 lakh | The Jawa 42 is a slightly different take on the classic Jawa with lack of chrome and a single-pod instrument cluster. The 42 is also priced a little lower. It, however, gets the same 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that produces 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm. Benellie Imperiale 400 | Rs 1.69 lakh | The Benelli Imperialle 400 comes next. It also just recently received its BS-VI upgrade. The 374cc engine produces 21 PS and 29 Nm. Honda H’ness CB350 | expected Rs 1.9 lakh | The latest entry into this segment is the Honda H’ness CB350. Like the others, it gets proper retro styling but adds in a bit of modernity as well with LED lighting and smartphone connectivity. It is powered by a 348.36cc engine producing 21 PS and 30 Nm. Kawasaki W175 | The W175 is still a rumoured motorcycle, but this will be the smallest capacity bike Kawasaki offers in India. Already available in other Asian markets, the W175 cruiser is powered by a 177cc motor that produces 13 PS and 13.2 Nm. First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:25 pm