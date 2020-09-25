As Harley Davidson bids adieu to India, here are some of its coolest bikes that we will miss

Most of us know this, but as part of their ‘Rewired’ strategy, the company is set on exiting loss-making markets, one of which is India. Moneycontrol News Harley-Davidson has been on a downward spiral for a long time now, not only in international markets but even back home in the US. Most of us know this, but as part of their ‘Rewired’ strategy, the company is set on exiting loss-making markets, one of which is India. Their bikes are always the talk of the town, so here’s what we in India are going to miss. Street 750 | Rs 4.69 lakh | By far the cheapest bike in India, the Street 750 can be seen more often than the rest of their bikes. It gets a 749cc V-Twin engine with 59 Nm of torque. Street Rod | Rs 5.99 lakh | Powered by the same 749cc engine, the Street Rod allows for a little more torque at 65 Nm. Iron 883 | Rs 9.38 lakh | The Iron 883, like its name, gets a bigger 883cc engine capable of 68 Nm of torque and this is also where the bikes are priced at the premium we would normally expect from H-D. Forty-Eight | Rs 10.61 lakh | The Forty-Eight, with its fat tyres, is a 1,202cc engine churning out 96 Nm of torque. There is also a Forty-Eight Special which adds a few changes including taller handlebars and a bit more chrome. This is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh. 1200 Custom | Rs 10.89 lakh | The 1200 Custom gets the same 1,202cc engine producing 96 Nm and the same tyres. But there are obvious differences to the bike along with its riding position considering the pulled back handlebars and mid-mounted footpegs. Low-Rider | Rs 13.75 lakh | More like the cruisers we know, the Low Rider gets mid-mounted footpegs and a very Harley-like handlebar. It is powered by 1,746cc engine producing 145 Nm of torque. Then there is the Low-Rider S which gets a slightly ‘sportier’ stance and blacked out components including a few cosmetic differences. This is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. Fat Boy | Rs 18.25 lakh | Then there is the Fat Boy, filled with chrome and a set of alloys that can’t be seen through. It is powered by a 1,746cc engine producing 145 Nm of torque. Then there is the small list of luxury tourers, the new versions of which, were supposed to be launched this year. This includes the Road King, Road Glide Special, Street Glide Special and the CVO Limited. But what we are really going to miss are the new Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are being developed. Recognising the need to diversify, we know that Harley Davidson has been working on the bikes like the Pan America 1250, Custom 1250, Bronx and even a small capacity 350, but what happens with those in terms of India, we will just have to wait and watch. And finally, what we are missing, even right now, is Harley-Davidson’s venture into the electric space. The Livewire is an all-electric Harley-Davidson that was unveiled in India in August, last year. But still no word on an official launch. Now this, too, seems very unlikely. First Published on Sep 25, 2020 01:07 pm