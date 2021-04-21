All-new Electrified Genesis G80: First impressions, features, charging system and more

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis unveiled the G80 in 2020 and, now, the company has also revealed an electrified variant of the luxury variant. (Image source: Genesis)

In terms of design, the G80 EV is almost identical to the standard sedan. It does however, get a bespoke front bumper and a closed off grille. (Image source: Genesis)

The lines on the G80 are smooth and flowy and it features a long hood coupled with a steeply raked roofline ending at the tailgate. (Image source: Genesis)

The G80 EV is powered by a dual motor setup capable of producing 370 PS of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h can be achieved in 4.9 seconds and while the battery capacity hasn’t been mentioned yet, the company claims at least 500 km in range. (Image source: Genesis)

The EV also comes equipped with an 800 V charging system along with a vehicle to load system allowing you to power other external devices using the car’s battery while connected. (Image source: Genesis)

On the inside, the EV is just as luxurious as the standard. It features a dual-tone white and gray theme, leather upholstery and a very wide infotainment unit. (Image source: Genesis)

The G80 also gets some driving aid technology for more premium driving experience. For example, the car comes equipped with Active Noise Control-Road that cancels out road noise inside the cabin. Then there is the active suspension that studies the road ahead using a front camera and the satnav and adjusts suspension settings for a smooth drive. (Image source: Genesis)