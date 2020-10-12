Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 First Impressions: Innovative genius meets no-compromise performance

Before we get to the main display, let's start off with the second screen, titled the ScreenPad Plus. This is the second iteration of Asus' ScreenPad Plus technology, and it goes without saying that things have gotten much better. When you turn on the laptop, you are treated to a blueprint futuristic flying city on the secondary display. ScreenPad Plus allows you to open up to three applications simultaneously. Apps are easy to drag and drop in the second screen, while you can easily switch apps between the two panels with the push of a button. Not much has changed from the ScreenPad Plus on the ZenBook Pro Duo. But the biggest and most important change here is that the second screen is now elevated, which massively increases its utility over the previous version.