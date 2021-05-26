Apple vs Epic | Everything you need to know about the battle

Apple and Epic's big battle royale has had people talking but how did it start?

Epic Games - the creators of Fortnite - dragged Apple into court over the icy grip it has on the mobile app economy.

The three major players involved were Apple's CEO Tim Cook, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Microsoft's VP for Xbox Business Development, Lori Wright who was brought in as a third party witness.

The main crux of the battle was Apple's 30% commission on App Store purchases, something Epic did not agree with. Apple has since changed the way it takes a cut by reducing it to 15% if an app makes less than $1 million through paid revenue and in-app purchases annually, while on the store.

The battle started when Epic decided that it would bypass both the Google Play Store and App Store by introducing a direct payment method that undercut both companies, following which Fortnite was de-listed from both app stores.

As the brawl unfolded and big statements rained from both sides, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated he did not know if Apple's App Store made a profit since it did not break down the figures.