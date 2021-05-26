MARKET NEWS

Apple vs Epic | Everything you need to know about the battle

Apple and Epic's courtroom brawl may have big implications on Apple's App store policies

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
This battle won't end in a Fortnite
Apple and Epic's big battle royale has had people talking but how did it start?
Here is how it happened
Epic Games - the creators of Fortnite - dragged Apple into court over the icy grip it has on the mobile app economy.
The Key Players
The three major players involved were Apple's CEO Tim Cook, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Microsoft's VP for Xbox Business Development, Lori Wright who was brought in as a third party witness.
The Finer Details
The main crux of the battle was Apple's 30% commission on App Store purchases, something Epic did not agree with. Apple has since changed the way it takes a cut by reducing it to 15% if an app makes less than $1 million through paid revenue and in-app purchases annually, while on the store.
The events leading up to the courtroom brawl
The battle started when Epic decided that it would bypass both the Google Play Store and App Store by introducing a direct payment method that undercut both companies, following which Fortnite was de-listed from both app stores.
The Battle Royale
As the brawl unfolded and big statements rained from both sides, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated he did not know if Apple's App Store made a profit since it did not break down the figures.
The Consequences
If Apple wins, they will likely double down on their app store policies and will force Epic to play by their rules if they want in. If Epic wins, it could mean an end to Apple's 30% commission on the app store. It will also strengthen their case against Google for the next trial they have to undertake.
TAGS: #App Store #Apple #EPIC #Fortnite
first published: May 26, 2021 02:20 pm

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

